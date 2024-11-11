iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

413.65
(2.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:39:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,316.71

3,994.41

3,699.31

3,050.22

yoy growth (%)

8.06

7.97

21.28

3.97

Raw materials

-2,043.22

-1,967.32

-2,148.95

-1,700.16

As % of sales

47.33

49.25

58.09

55.73

Employee costs

-358.28

-292.34

-176.8

-140.17

As % of sales

8.29

7.31

4.77

4.59

Other costs

-980.69

-805.21

-716.83

-601.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.71

20.15

19.37

19.71

Operating profit

934.52

929.54

656.73

608.41

OPM

21.64

23.27

17.75

19.94

Depreciation

-218.31

-172.64

-135.77

-114.8

Interest expense

-86.16

-121.55

-130.74

-117.38

Other income

1.95

10.51

2.13

2.51

Profit before tax

632

645.86

392.35

378.74

Taxes

-118.5

-122.5

-75.91

-72.06

Tax rate

-18.75

-18.96

-19.34

-19.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

513.5

523.36

316.44

306.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

513.5

523.36

316.44

306.68

yoy growth (%)

-1.88

65.38

3.18

21.49

NPM

11.89

13.1

8.55

10.05

Aarti Industries : related Articles

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

11 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi's Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More

