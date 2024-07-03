Aarti Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,012
7,283
6,871.05
5,023.28
4,620.69
Excise Duty
640
664
785.54
517.18
434.38
Net Sales
6,372
6,619
6,085.51
4,506.1
4,186.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9
0
0.77
0.7
8.84
Total Income
6,381
6,619
6,086.28
4,506.8
4,195.15
Total Expenditure
5,397
5,529
4,365.4
3,524.57
3,208.98
PBIDT
984
1,090
1,720.88
982.23
986.17
Interest
211
168
102.33
86.37
124.78
PBDT
773
922
1,618.55
895.86
861.39
Depreciation
378
310
246.4
231.31
185.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
49
163.8
106.23
111.42
Deferred Tax
-21
18
22.45
23.1
18
Reported Profit After Tax
416
545
1,185.9
535.22
546.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.23
11.75
10.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
416
545
1,185.67
523.47
536.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
416
545
1,185.67
523.47
536.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.49
15.04
32.71
30.04
30.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
20
50
70
60
70
Equity
181
181
181.25
87.12
87.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.44
16.46
28.27
21.79
23.55
PBDTM(%)
12.13
13.92
26.59
19.88
20.57
PATM(%)
6.52
8.23
19.48
11.87
13.06
