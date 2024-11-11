iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Industries Ltd Board Meeting

429.75
(4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Aarti Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 PFA Audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
Please find attached disclosure of appointment of Independent Directors.
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31 2024 and recommend Final Dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Corporate action- Board approves Final Dividend @20% i.e. Re.1/- per Equity share of Rs.5/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to Shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Re-designation as the Vice-Chairman of the Company.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

11 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

