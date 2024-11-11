Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 PFA Audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Please find attached disclosure of appointment of Independent Directors.

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31 2024 and recommend Final Dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Corporate action- Board approves Final Dividend @20% i.e. Re.1/- per Equity share of Rs.5/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to Shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Re-designation as the Vice-Chairman of the Company.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024