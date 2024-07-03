Aarti Industries Ltd Summary

Aarti Industries Limited is one of the most competitive and highly integrated benzene-based speciality chemical company in the world. The Company is a rare instance of a global speciality chemicals company that combines process chemistry competence (recipe focus) with scale-up of engineering competence (asset utilisation). The Company has evolved as an Indian multinational selecting to manufacture out of India and servicing the varied needs of the global markets. It has a strong presence across a wide range of chemistries with base raw materials such as benzene, toluene, nitric acid, chlorine, methanol, aniline, and sulphur among others. It has pioneered in India in introducing various product value chains and introducing new chemistries. The Company has been able to effectively utilise co-products and generate value-added products due to its integrated operations across the product chains.The company globally ranks between 1st and 4th position for 75% of its speciality chemical portfolio and is considered as Partner of Choice for various major global and domestic customers. It has a wide portfolio of over 200 products serving more than 700 domestic customers. The company is a strong exporter having relationships with over 300 export customers spread across the globe in 60 countries with major presence in US, Europe, China and Japan. The company serves leading consumers across the globe of Speciality Chemicals and Intermediate for Agro Chemicals, Aromatics, Dyes, Fuel Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Pigments, Polymer Additives, Printing Inks, Surfactants and various other speciality chemicals.The company operates three state-of-the-art R&D centres, one for Speciality Chemicals and the other for Pharmaceutical APIs.Aarti Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 28, 1984 as Aarti Organics Ltd. The company was promoted by Chandrakant V Gogri and Associates. In the year 1986, the company commenced commercial operations of 1,200 Tonnes Per Annum (TPA) unit for Nitro Chloro Benzenes (NCB) in Sarigram, Gujarat.In the year 1990, the company expanded the capacity of PNCB/ONCB (organics division) from 1200 TPA to 4500 TPA. During the year 1994-95, they further expanded their organics division in four phases. Also, the name of the company changed to Aarti Industries Ltd.During the year 1998-99, the company enhanced the installed capacity of PNCB/ONCB from 15,000 TPA to 22,000 TPA. During the year 1999-2000, they further increased their capacity to 30,000 TPA. In the year 2001, the company commissioned manufacturing operations at their new unit at Bharuch. They set up two R&D Centres, one at Turbhe and the other at Vapi, Gujarat. During the year 2001-02, Alchemie Organics Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2002. During the year 2002-03, the company set up a plant for production of Single Super Phosphate at Vapi and commenced commercial production. Also, Sarigam and Vapi units were awarded ISO 9002 Certification during the year.During the year 2003-04, the company expanded their Vapi unit and started producing Sulphuric Acid. Also, they completed and commissioned the captive power plant with the capacity of 6 MW. During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of Nitro Chloro Benzenes by 10000 MT to 60000 MT. Also, they increased the production capacity of Sulphuric Acid & Allied products by 50000 MT to 200000 MT. It set up a large-scale speciality chemical unit in Kutch. During the year 2006-07, the company started the Toll manufacturing of few products with applications in the specialty segments. During the year 2008-09, Surfactant Specialities Ltd and Avinash Drugs Ltd were amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2008.During the year 2009-10, the company commissioned and commercialized the indigenously developed facilities for manufacturing Nitro Toluenes and its various Derivatives developed at its In-house R&D centre. They also got approval from US Food & Drug Administration for their units at Tarapur and Vapi for new range of API products. In 2011, the Company upgraded the hydrogenation unit from batch to continuous. It commenced bulk shipment for global markets. It got US FDA approval for the custom synthesis division at Vapi.Aarti Industries commissioned expanded capacity for a Pigment intermediate in Q1 FY 2013-14. In the pharmaceuticals business segment, Aarti Industries scaled up its capacities from 4 lines to 9 lines for manufacturing of APIs at its Tarapur USFDA unit during the financial year ended 31 March 2014.During Q3 Financial Year 2014-15, Aarti Industries commissioned the first phase of its NCB expansion, thereby enhancing the capacities upto 66000 MT. As a result, the production of NCB had increased in Q4 Financial Year 2014-15 to 14800 MT as compared to the quarterly average of 13500 MT for Financial Year 2013-14. Production during Financial Year 2014-15 was about 53400 MT as compared to 54230 MT for Financial Year 2013-14. The production during first nine months was lower on account of shut down taken during the year for the on-going brownfield expansion activities.Alchemie Leasing and Financing Private Limited and Gogri and Sons Investments Private Limited (Transferor Companies) were merged with Aarti Industries (Transferee Company) with effect from 1 April 2015. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, 1,67,26,401 Equity Shares were issued to the Shareholders of the Transferor Companies and 2,19,97,705 Equity Shares being held by Transferor Companies in the Company were cancelled.During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, Aarti USA Inc. and former associate Ganesh Polychem Limited became subsidiary of Aarti Industries and other companies namely Anushakti Chemicals and Drugs Limited, Anushakti Holdings Limited, Aarti Intermediates Private Limited, Aarti Bio-Tech Limited and Perfect Enviro Control System Limited ceased to be Associate Companies..Aarti Industries expanded its Nitro Chloro Benzene (NCB) capacity from 57,000 TPA to 75,000 TPA in November 2015. This incremental capacity will increase NCB market share in the domestic and global markets, providing adequate feedstock for downstream products (viz. Hydrogenated Products and other products) with a higher EBIDTA. During the year under review, the company expanded its PDA capacity from 250 TPM to 450 TPM and projected 1,000 TPM by Q3 FY16-17. This enhanced capacity will increase the companys presence in high-end polymers and additives, making it the only Indian source for MNCs that does not presently source this product from India.During Q1 FY16-17, Aarti Industries commercialized the calcium chloride facility at Jhagadia. The Calcium Chloride Granulation unit has a capacity of about 30000 tpa at Jhagadia. Besides this unit, the company already operates a similar unit at its unit at Kutch. These units convert the byproduct HCL into high quality Calcium Chloride Granules which is exported in global markets and finds its application into Oil Extraction and De-icing activities.In September 2016, Aarti Industries commenced commercial production of its 2nd Phase of PDA expansion from 450 tpm to 1,000 tpm. Earlier in FY2015- 16, the Company scaled-up capacity from 250 tpm to 450 tpm. This expanded capacity will strengthen the companys presence in the high growth industries of engineering polymers and additives, making it the only Indian source for MNCs who do not presently source this product from India.In September 2016, the company also commenced commercial production at Ethylation Unit in the Dahej SEZ. The Greenfield Ethylation unit has adopted Swiss Technology and has the capacity to manufacture about 8,000 - 10,000 tpa of Ethylene derivatives. Aarti is the first company in India to procure ethylene through a pipeline and operate an environment- friendly ethylation process. The initial product manufactured at this unit has applications into Herbicides (Agrochemicals), and the company plans to add other products in due course with applications majorly into Agrochemicals, catering to global Agrochemical majors. This Ethylation unit is first of its kind to be set up in India. The company expects the Ethylation Unit to reach near full utilisation within a span of 3-4 years. This unit would also enjoy the benefits as applicable to other SEZ units.On 16 December 2016, Aarti Industries completed Buyback of 12,00,000 fully paid up Equity Shares (representing up to about 1.44% of the total number of Equity shares of the Company) from all the Equity Shareholders/ Beneficial owners of the Company who held Equity Shares as on the record date i.e. 2 November 2016 on a proportionate basis through the tender offer using stock exchange mechanism at a price of Rs 800 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 96 crore.During Q4FY17, Aarti Industries successfully closed USFDA facility inspection at Tarapur unit initiated in Q3FY17 and received the EIR copy. In April 2017, Aarti Industries Board approved an investment of Rs 75 crore to set up a world class R&D, scale-up and innovation complex equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment and analytical tools. The new complex would comprise an R&D centre, a scale-up facility consisting of a kilo-lab and a pilot plant, an innovation center, dedicated labs for process safety, effluent treatment, etc. It will house over 150 scientists and engineers responsible for researching and developing breakthrough innovations, as well as for commercial scale up of various Speciality Chemicals. The complex will more than double the companys R&D capabilities and will enable the company to further strengthen its global presence in the end-user applications of Agrochemicals, Fuel Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers, Rubber Chemicals, etc. It Started operations at co-generation and solar power plants.On 25 May 2017, Aart Industries incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of Aarti Poiychem Private Limited with an initial authorized share capital of Rs 1,00,000. In June 2017, Aarti Industries signed Rs 4000 crore multi-year deal with a global agriculture company for supply of an agrochemical intermediary. The contract entails supply of a high value agrochemical intermediary, for use in herbicides, over a 10 year period. The supplies are expected to commence from FY20 and would generate expected revenues of approximately Rs 4,000 crore (approximately USD 620 million) over the contract term. The project will entail investment of about Rs 400 crore (approximately USD 62 million) by Aarti Industries. The end-use is amongst the major growth initiative of the customer and approximately US$ 1 billion is being invested for this project/initiative. The contract win highlights the companys global partner of choice positioning amongst the leading global agrochemicals, polymer, pigment and other speciality chemicals companies.On 15 March 2018, Aarti Industries completed Buyback of 8,20,383 fully paid up Equity Shares (representing up to about 1% of the total number of Equity shares of the Company) from the Equity Shareholders/ Beneficial owners of the Company who held Equity Shares as on the record date i.e. 5 January 2018 on a proportionate basis through the tender offer using stock exchange mechanism at a price of Rs 1,200 per equity share. The companys capex plan is on track with an investment of about Rs 613 crore in FY 2017-18 including an investment of Rs 55 crore for acquisition of land for expansion projects and proposed new R&D centre. Further, in respect of the Nitro toluene facility commissioned at Jhagadia during Q2 FY 2017-18, had achieved a capacity utilisation of over 40% during Q4 FY 2017-18. During FY 2017-18, Aarti Industries entered into two long-term multi-year supply contracts. First one, being a 10-year contract with a global agricultural company to supply a high value agrochemical intermediary for use in herbicides. The supplies are expected to commence from 2nd half of FY 2019-20 and would generate expected revenues of approximately Rs 4,000 crore over the contract term. The project will entail investment of about Rs 400 crore. The second one being the case where Aarti Industries had entered into a 20-year contract with a global chemical conglomerate to supply a high value speciality chemical intermediate. The supplies are expected to commence from calendar year 2020 and would generate expected revenues of approximately Rs 10,000 crore over the contract term. With this deal, the company is set to enter a new chemistry range, first-of-its-kind in India. The company will be investing US$ 35-40 million to setup a dedicated large-scale manufacturing facility for production of this intermediate and will be built on basic technology package received from the customer. As a part of the contract terms, the customer shall provide US$ 42 million as an advance to the company which shall be then adjusted against the supplies in future. This shall help the company reduce the net capital employed, enabling significant higher ROCE returns for the project.Both these units are being set up in Dahej SEZ at Gujarat. The company has already acquired the land for the said purposes and is expected to start the constructions works soon. The company expects to be able to commission the said units within the expected timelines. Since these upcoming facilities will be a 100% export-oriented, the company would also benefit from the tax benefits as applicable to the SEZ units.The Board of Directors Aarti Industries at its meeting held on 28 June 2018 approved the Scheme of Arrangement pertaining to demerger of Home & Personal Care Segment of the company into Arti Surfactants Limited and demerger of manufacturing under taking of Nascent Chemical Industries Limited into company. Aarti Industries incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Arti Surfactants Limited on 18 June 2018 for proposed demerger and absorption of Home & Personal Care undertaking. This demerger shall help being more focussed on this business to improve the performance.Nascent Chemicals Industries Ltd (Nascent) is an entity Incorporated in the year 1966 and having the business of manufacturing operations in Gujarat as well as Trading of Chemicals. Aarti Industries Limited (through its 100% subsidiary Aarti Corporate Services Ltd) holds 50.49% stake in Nascent. The manufacturing division of Nascent manufactures few speciality chemicals on behalf of Aarti Industries Limited under the conducting arrangement. These products are part of the integrated value chain of Speciality Chemicals of Aarti Industries Limited.During the FY2019, pursuant to the approval of the members of the Company, the Fund Raising Committee of the Board in its meeting held on March 23, 2019 approved and allotted of 53,68,647 Equity Shares of Rs 5 at a premium of Rs 1392 through Qualified Institutional Placement.As on 31 March 2019,the Company has 6 (Six) direct subsidiaries, namely, Aarti Corporate Services Limited, Alchemie Europe Limited, Innovative Envirocare Jhagadia Limited, Ganesh Polychem Limited, Aarti USA Inc., Aarti Polychem Private Limited and 2 (Two) indirect subsidiaries namely Shanti Intermediates Private Limited, Nascent Chemical Industries Limited both hold through Aarti Corporate Services Limited.During the year 2018-19, the Company has proposed a Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of its Home & Personal Care undertaking into the Aarti Surfactants Limited and merger of manufacturing undertaking of its step down subsidiary Nascent Chemical Industries Limited into Aarti Industries Limited. The said Scheme was approved by the Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated 10th June 2019 and this become effective from the appointed date of 1st April 2018.The company has been investing into various capex programmes/projects being undertaken by the company catering to long term growth opportunities at various companys sites. The company expect some of the major projects such as expansion of chlorobenzenes capabilities from 110,000 tpa to 175000 tpa, projects at Dahej for first long term contracts and the setting up of the 4th R&D centre to commissioned in FY 2019-20, while other ongoing projects such as speciality chemical intermediates block, expansion cum debottlenecking for Pharma units and the facility catering to the third long term contract is expected to be commissioned in FY 2020-21. During the year 2018-19, the company also initiated the project for expanding its NCB capacities from 75,000 tpa to 108,000 tpa with an outlay of about Rs 150 crore. It is expected to commission this expanded capacity in FY 2020-21. With these current pipeline of projects, the company expect to invest about Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 crore in FY 2019-20 and about Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore in FY 2020-21.In FY 2020, the Company commenced operations of Aarti Research and Technology Centre (ARTC) at Mahape, Navi Mumbai.During March 2020, the Company operationalised its second speciality chemicals focused R&D facility, equipped with process safety and synthesis labs.During the FY2020, pursuant to the approval of NCLT Ahmedabad vide its order dated June 10, 2019 on the Composite scheme of Arrangement between the Company, Aarti Surfactants Limited and Nascent Chemical Industries Limited, the Board in its meeting held on July 08, 2019 approved the allotment of 448590 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each to the shareholders of Nascent Chemical Industries Limited as on July 05, 2019. Additionally, the Board in its meeting held on August 13, 2019 approved and recommended the issue of Bonus shares. The shareholders approved the issue of Bonus Shares at the Annual General Meeting of Company held on September 16, 2019. The Company allotted 8,71,17,237 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value Rs 5/- each in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. One Bonus Equity share(s) of nominal value Rs 5/- each for every 1(One) Equity share(s) of nominal value of Rs 5/- each. The Bonus shares were credited to the eligible shareholders as on the record date, i.e. September 30, 2019.The Company as on March 31, 2020 has 10 (Ten) direct subsidiaries, namely, Aarti Corporate Services Limited, Innovative Envirocare Jhagadia Limited, Ganesh Polychem Limited, Aarti Polychem Private Limited, Aarti Organics Limited, Aarti Bharuch Limited, Aarti Spechem Limited, Aarti Pharmachem Limited, Aarti USA Inc., Alchemie Europe Limited, and 2 (Two) indirect subsidiaries namely Shanti Intermediates Private Limited, Nascent Chemical Industries Limited both hold through Aarti Corporate Services Limited. Of the above subsidiaries, Aarti Organics Limited (Incorporated on November 22, 2019), Aarti Bharuch Limited (Incorporated on November 22, 2019), Aarti Pharmachem Limited (Incorporated on November 26, 2019), Aarti Spechem Limited (Incorporated on November 27, 2019), were incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during the year. During the year 2019-20, Aarti Surfactants Limited ceased to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the FY 2021, a subsidiary viz Ganesh Polychem Limited ceased to be a subsidiary and became a jointly controlled entity w.e.f. March 17, 2021. The Company operationalized the Second Phase of the unit at Dahej SEZ, manufacturing agrochemical intermediates. It commercialized the New Chlorination Unit at Jhagadia in enhancing the Chlorination capacities from 110000 TPA to 175000 TPA.During the year 2022-23, the Company demerged its Pharma entity into a separate company, Aarti PharmaLabs Ltd., and resultantly, the demerger was effective from July 1, 2021. Through demerger of the Scheme, Aarti Pharmachem Limited and Aarti USA Inc. ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company. Further, Augene Chemical Private Limited was incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company effective on May 18, 2023. During the year 2023, the Company commercialised two speciality chlorination units at Jhagadia.