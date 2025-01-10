To The Members of

Aarti Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Aarti Industries Limited (the "Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement on Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements (including summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 201 5, as amended, ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA”s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI”) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Accuracy, Completeness, and disclosure with reference to Ind AS-16 of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Capital Work-in-Progress Our audit procedures, amongst others, include the following - The carrying value of property, plant and equipment (including capital work in progress) as on March 31,2024 of Rs. 6,602.40 Crore (as on March 31, 2023 of Rs. 5,780.97 Crore) includes Rs. 1,176.54 Crore capitalised /transferred from capital work in progress during the year (Rs. 1,500.29 Crore for FY 2023). a) Obtaining an understanding of operating effectiveness of managements internal control over capital expenditure. Cost Recognition of Property, Plant and Equipment as specified in Ind AS 16 is based on completion of asset construction activities and management assessment and judgement that the asset is capable of operating in the manner intended. b) We assessed Companys process regarding maintenance of records, valuation and accounting of transactions pertaining to Property, Plant and Equipment including Capital Work in Progress with reference to Indian Accounting Standard 16: Property, Plant and Equipment. The asset capitalisation is the outcome of various procurements, approvals from operations experts in the Company and judgements by the management and therefore, required significant audit attention. Refer Note 1: Property, Plant and Equipment in Notes to the standalone financial statements. c) We have reviewed management judgment pertaining to estimation of useful life and depreciation of the Property, Plant and Equipment. d) We have verified the capitalization of borrowing cost incurred on qualifying asset in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standard 23: Borrowing Costs. e) Ensuring adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 33 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor, Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note no 44(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no 44(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note no 14.7 to the standalone financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, and proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

For Gokhale & Sathe Chartered Accountants FRN: - 103264W Tejas Parikh Partner Place: - Mumbai Membership No. 123215 Date: - 10 May 2024 UDIN: - 2412321 5BKBNZJ2660

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Aarti Industries Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use of assets and capital work in progress.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets as at the year end.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification which were not properly dealt with in the books of accounts in the current year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the copies of the Sale Deed / Conveyance Deed / Transfer Deed, land revenue records provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed separately in Property Plant & Equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company itself.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) during the year.

(e) On the basis of information provided by management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed and discrepancies if any are properly dealt with by the Management of the Company.

The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; As mentioned in note no 19(ii) to the standalone financial statements, the difference between quarterly returns filed by the Company with banks / financial institutions and books of accounts were on account of explainable items and not material in nature.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination the Company has made investments in its two wholly subsidiary companies of H0.16 crores and other than subsidiary of H6.08 crores during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a) the Company has not granted loans, provided any advances in the nature of loan or guarantee or security to any entity during the year. The Company had provided loans or advances in the nature of loans during earlier years and details of which are given below (other than advances to employees in the ordinary course of employment).

(Rs. in Crore) Particulars Amount A) balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date - wholly owned subsidiary 57.32

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and loans and advances granted during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on basis of our examination of the records, the Company has granted loans payable on demand. During the year, the Company has not demanded such loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion, the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on basis of our examination of the records of the Company, since loans granted are repayable on demand, there are no overdue amounts for more than ninety days in respect of loan given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on basis of our examination of the records of the Company. the Company has not granted loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investment made and loans and advances.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed as deposits from the public during the year and hence the directives issued by the

Reserve Bank of India and the provision of section 73 to 76 any other relevant provisions of the At and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regards to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, GST, Custom duty, and any other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, particulars of Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax Customs Duty, Excise Duty, States respective Sales Tax, Service Tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes are as under

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Period for which amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Rs. in Crore Customs Act,1962 Custom Duty FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 2.61 Customs Act,1962 Custom Duty FY 2016-17 to FY 2017-18 Commissionerate 0.19 Customs Act,1962 Custom Duty FY 2016-17 to FY 2019-20 Adjudicating Authority Asst. Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner 1.45 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty FY 2009-10 to FY 2016-17 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 9.91 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty FY 2009-10 to FY 2017-18 Commissionerate 1.62 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty FY 2005-06 to FY 17-18 Adjudicating Authority Asst. Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner 17.33 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax FY 1997-98 to FY 2016-17 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 5.10

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Period for which amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending f in Crore Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax FY 2008-09 to FY 2011-12 Adjudicating Authority Asst. Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner 0.15 Gujarat Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST FY 2017-18 to FY 2020-21 Adjudicating Authority Asst. Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner 9.97 Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST FY 2012-13 to FY 2017-18 Adjudicating Authority Asst. Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner 3.47 Dadra & Nagar Haveli Value Added Tax Regulation 2005 VAT Plus Interest FY 2010-11 to FY 2017-18 Commissioner of VAT, Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1.23 Madhya Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2002 VAT Plus Interest FY 2010-11 & 201718 Appellate Board, Commercial Tax, Indore 0.44 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax plus Interest & Penalty FY 2009-10 to 2019-20 Commissioner Of Income-Tax (Appeals) 45.41

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans for the purposes for which they were raised.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie not been used during the year for long term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) As informed by the management, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the information and documentation available to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and on the basis of explanation / information provided by management, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of Sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Gokhale & Sathe Chartered Accountants FRN: - 103264W Tejas Parikh Partner Place: - Mumbai Membership No. 123215 Date: - 10 May 2024 UDIN: - 2412321 5BKBNZJ2660

ANNEXURE “B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Aarti Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Aarti Industries Limited (the "Company”) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.