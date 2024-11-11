|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|AGM 02/08/2024 Annual Report for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
