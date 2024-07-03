iifl-logo-icon 1
Granules India Ltd Share Price

605.2
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:09 AM

  • Open605.2
  • Day's High605.2
  • 52 Wk High721
  • Prev. Close605.2
  • Day's Low605.2
  • 52 Wk Low 389.35
  • Turnover (lac)8.87
  • P/E39.18
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value133.86
  • EPS15.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,675.72
  • Div. Yield0.25
View All Historical Data
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Granules India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

605.2

Prev. Close

605.2

Turnover(Lac.)

8.87

Day's High

605.2

Day's Low

605.2

52 Week's High

721

52 Week's Low

389.35

Book Value

133.86

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,675.72

P/E

39.18

EPS

15.47

Divi. Yield

0.25

Granules India Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Granules India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Granules India Secures USFDA Approval for Andhra Facility

Granules India Secures USFDA Approval for Andhra Facility

12 Nov 2024|10:14 AM

The inspection covered Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs) for oncology and non-oncology segments, underscoring the plant’s adherence to high manufacturing standards.

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for Bupropion SR Tablets

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for Bupropion SR Tablets

20 Oct 2024|07:33 PM

Bupropion hydrochloride is widely prescribed for treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and preventing seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Granules India’s Gagilapur unit gets 6 observations from USFDA

Granules India’s Gagilapur unit gets 6 observations from USFDA

12 Sep 2024|03:26 PM

The USFDA has also noted a repeat observation from the company's January 2023 inspection.

Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

21 Aug 2024|03:13 PM

Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication used to treat pediatric patients aged 3 to 16 years with neurological conditions that cause drooling.

Granules India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.35%

Foreign: 0.35%

Indian: 38.51%

Non-Promoter- 34.35%

Institutions: 34.35%

Non-Institutions: 26.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Granules India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.24

24.2

24.8

24.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,086.71

2,675.26

2,505.86

2,137.85

Net Worth

3,110.95

2,699.46

2,530.66

2,162.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,238.43

3,134.98

2,309.92

1,646.64

yoy growth (%)

3.29

35.71

40.28

22.02

Raw materials

-1,757.74

-1,509.64

-1,221.98

-903.09

As % of sales

54.27

48.15

52.9

54.84

Employee costs

-282.79

-318.25

-192.51

-147.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

519.64

732.87

391.9

208.45

Depreciation

-126.16

-118.45

-101.82

-75.91

Tax paid

-133.13

-180.08

-108.95

-69.29

Working capital

350.84

159.58

230.57

276.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.29

35.71

40.28

22.02

Op profit growth

-25.16

74.31

68.34

-0.76

EBIT growth

-29.16

80.68

73.48

1

Net profit growth

-30.07

24.48

219.1

-2.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,490.16

4,511.92

3,764.92

3,237.54

2,598.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,490.16

4,511.92

3,764.92

3,237.54

2,598.65

Other Operating Income

16.21

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.4

13.78

17.61

26.88

89.79

View Annually Results

Granules India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Granules India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

C Krishna Prasad

Executive Director

Harsha Chigurupati

Executive Director

Uma Devi Chigurupati

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K B Sankara Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chaitanya Tummala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arun Sawhney

Independent Director

Saumen Chakraborty

Independent Director

Sucharita Rao Palepu

Joint Managing Director & CEO

KVS Ram Rao

Independent Director

Kapil Mehan

Independent Director

Rajiv Kakodkar

Executive Director

Priyanka

Independent Director

S Ravi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Granules India Ltd

Summary

Granules India Limited is a large-scale vertically integrated company founded in March 18th, 1991 manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediate (PFI) and Finished Dosage (FD). With a strong presence across all three vertical, the company has created a leadership position in the off-patent drugs segment along with ensuring a strong presence in first line of defense products such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin and Guaifenesin. The company has a global presence across over 80 countries servicing over 300 customers. Granules India is the preferred supplier for some of the worlds leading pharma branded and generics companies. The company has one of largest PFI and single site FD facilities in the world. It is also home to one of the Worlds largest Paracetamol API facilities.Granules India has 8 manufacturing facilities, out of which six are located in India and two in the US. It also has two operational manufacturing units located in India and China through its joint venture entities. The company has 250 customers present across 60 countries around the globe. The companys research center at Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad, spread across an area of 15,000 square feet, epitomizes the companys focus on research and development. It mainly focuses on full-scale generic API development.Incorporated as a private limited company in 1991, Granules India (GIL) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.93. It commenced its operations i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Granules India Ltd share price today?

The Granules India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹605.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Granules India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Granules India Ltd is ₹14675.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Granules India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Granules India Ltd is 39.18 and 4.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Granules India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Granules India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Granules India Ltd is ₹389.35 and ₹721 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Granules India Ltd?

Granules India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.40%, 3 Years at 21.68%, 1 Year at 44.11%, 6 Month at 20.99%, 3 Month at 1.64% and 1 Month at 13.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Granules India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Granules India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.87 %
Institutions - 34.35 %
Public - 26.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Granules India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

