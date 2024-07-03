SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹605.2
Prev. Close₹605.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.87
Day's High₹605.2
Day's Low₹605.2
52 Week's High₹721
52 Week's Low₹389.35
Book Value₹133.86
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,675.72
P/E39.18
EPS15.47
Divi. Yield0.25
The inspection covered Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs) for oncology and non-oncology segments, underscoring the plant’s adherence to high manufacturing standards.Read More
Bupropion hydrochloride is widely prescribed for treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and preventing seasonal affective disorder (SAD).Read More
The USFDA has also noted a repeat observation from the company's January 2023 inspection.Read More
Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication used to treat pediatric patients aged 3 to 16 years with neurological conditions that cause drooling.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.24
24.2
24.8
24.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,086.71
2,675.26
2,505.86
2,137.85
Net Worth
3,110.95
2,699.46
2,530.66
2,162.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,238.43
3,134.98
2,309.92
1,646.64
yoy growth (%)
3.29
35.71
40.28
22.02
Raw materials
-1,757.74
-1,509.64
-1,221.98
-903.09
As % of sales
54.27
48.15
52.9
54.84
Employee costs
-282.79
-318.25
-192.51
-147.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
519.64
732.87
391.9
208.45
Depreciation
-126.16
-118.45
-101.82
-75.91
Tax paid
-133.13
-180.08
-108.95
-69.29
Working capital
350.84
159.58
230.57
276.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.29
35.71
40.28
22.02
Op profit growth
-25.16
74.31
68.34
-0.76
EBIT growth
-29.16
80.68
73.48
1
Net profit growth
-30.07
24.48
219.1
-2.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,490.16
4,511.92
3,764.92
3,237.54
2,598.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,490.16
4,511.92
3,764.92
3,237.54
2,598.65
Other Operating Income
16.21
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.4
13.78
17.61
26.88
89.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
C Krishna Prasad
Executive Director
Harsha Chigurupati
Executive Director
Uma Devi Chigurupati
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K B Sankara Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chaitanya Tummala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arun Sawhney
Independent Director
Saumen Chakraborty
Independent Director
Sucharita Rao Palepu
Joint Managing Director & CEO
KVS Ram Rao
Independent Director
Kapil Mehan
Independent Director
Rajiv Kakodkar
Executive Director
Priyanka
Independent Director
S Ravi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Granules India Ltd
Summary
Granules India Limited is a large-scale vertically integrated company founded in March 18th, 1991 manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediate (PFI) and Finished Dosage (FD). With a strong presence across all three vertical, the company has created a leadership position in the off-patent drugs segment along with ensuring a strong presence in first line of defense products such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin and Guaifenesin. The company has a global presence across over 80 countries servicing over 300 customers. Granules India is the preferred supplier for some of the worlds leading pharma branded and generics companies. The company has one of largest PFI and single site FD facilities in the world. It is also home to one of the Worlds largest Paracetamol API facilities.Granules India has 8 manufacturing facilities, out of which six are located in India and two in the US. It also has two operational manufacturing units located in India and China through its joint venture entities. The company has 250 customers present across 60 countries around the globe. The companys research center at Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad, spread across an area of 15,000 square feet, epitomizes the companys focus on research and development. It mainly focuses on full-scale generic API development.Incorporated as a private limited company in 1991, Granules India (GIL) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.93. It commenced its operations i
Read More
The Granules India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹605.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Granules India Ltd is ₹14675.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Granules India Ltd is 39.18 and 4.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Granules India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Granules India Ltd is ₹389.35 and ₹721 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Granules India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.40%, 3 Years at 21.68%, 1 Year at 44.11%, 6 Month at 20.99%, 3 Month at 1.64% and 1 Month at 13.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.