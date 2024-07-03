Summary

Granules India Limited is a large-scale vertically integrated company founded in March 18th, 1991 manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediate (PFI) and Finished Dosage (FD). With a strong presence across all three vertical, the company has created a leadership position in the off-patent drugs segment along with ensuring a strong presence in first line of defense products such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin and Guaifenesin. The company has a global presence across over 80 countries servicing over 300 customers. Granules India is the preferred supplier for some of the worlds leading pharma branded and generics companies. The company has one of largest PFI and single site FD facilities in the world. It is also home to one of the Worlds largest Paracetamol API facilities.Granules India has 8 manufacturing facilities, out of which six are located in India and two in the US. It also has two operational manufacturing units located in India and China through its joint venture entities. The company has 250 customers present across 60 countries around the globe. The companys research center at Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad, spread across an area of 15,000 square feet, epitomizes the companys focus on research and development. It mainly focuses on full-scale generic API development.Incorporated as a private limited company in 1991, Granules India (GIL) was converted into a public limited company in Feb.93. It commenced its operations i

