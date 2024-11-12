iifl-logo-icon 1
Granules India Ltd Board Meeting

573.2
(-1.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Granules India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
GRANULES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
GRANULES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202430 Apr 2024
GRANULES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and the final dividend for FY24 if any. Approval of the Audited Financial Results for Q4 and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
GRANULES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated January 23,2024 Approval of the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

Granules India: Related News

Granules India Secures USFDA Approval for Andhra Facility

Granules India Secures USFDA Approval for Andhra Facility

12 Nov 2024|10:14 AM

The inspection covered Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs) for oncology and non-oncology segments, underscoring the plant’s adherence to high manufacturing standards.

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for Bupropion SR Tablets

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for Bupropion SR Tablets

20 Oct 2024|07:33 PM

Bupropion hydrochloride is widely prescribed for treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and preventing seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Granules India's Gagilapur unit gets 6 observations from USFDA

Granules India’s Gagilapur unit gets 6 observations from USFDA

12 Sep 2024|03:26 PM

The USFDA has also noted a repeat observation from the company's January 2023 inspection.

Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

21 Aug 2024|03:13 PM

Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication used to treat pediatric patients aged 3 to 16 years with neurological conditions that cause drooling.

