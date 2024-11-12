|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|GRANULES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|GRANULES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|GRANULES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and the final dividend for FY24 if any. Approval of the Audited Financial Results for Q4 and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|GRANULES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated January 23,2024 Approval of the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
