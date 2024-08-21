Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

On August 20, Granules India announced that its subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution.

The approved product is an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution with a strength of 1 mg/5 mL.

This generic solution is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference drug, Cuvposa Oral Solution, 1 mg/5 mL, manufactured by Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

At the time of writing on August 21, 2024 at 3:07 pm, shares of Granules India is trading at ₹694 which is a 2.85% gain than the previous close. Granules India stock has gained a total of 132% in the last one year, and almost 68% since the beginning of the year.

Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication used to treat pediatric patients aged 3 to 16 years with neurological conditions that cause drooling.

Granules India, based in Hyderabad, is a multinational pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company produces various off-patent drugs, such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, and Guaifenesin, for both regulated and international markets.

Additionally, Granules India operates in the contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) sector.