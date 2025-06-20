iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Granules India Wraps Up USFDA Inspection at Bonthapally with Single Observation

20 Jun 2025 , 07:00 PM

Granules India Ltd informed the exchanges on Friday that the U.S. FDA has completed its inspection of the company’s API Unit-I at Bonthapally, Telangana, which concluded with just one Form 483 observation.

The five-day inspection ran from June 16 to June 20, 2025. The company said it is preparing a response and will address the observation within the timeline prescribed by the U.S. regulator.

The Bonthapally facility, located near Hyderabad, is a critical site for the company. It houses one of the world’s largest Paracetamol API manufacturing plants. It also produces Metformin and Guaifenesin, both of which are widely used in chronic and respiratory medications.

On the financial front, Granules posted modest growth in revenue for the March quarter. The topline rose 1.8% year-on-year to ₹1,197.5 crore, compared to ₹1,175 crore in the same period last year. Operating profit (EBITDA) slipped 1.4% YoY to ₹252 crore, while EBITDA margins narrowed to 21.1% from 21.8%, indicating some cost pressure. Despite softer margins, the bottom line held up well. Net profit for the quarter increased by 18%, reaching ₹152 crore, supported by strong demand across key therapeutic segments.

Granules India Ltd shares closed at ₹482.80 which is a 0.52% gain on June 20, 2025. In the National Stock Exchange, Granules India Ltd shares have dipped 0.98% dip in the last year, 19.18% in the year-to-date, and 6.47% dip in the last month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Form 483 observation
  • Granules India
  • Granules India Ltd
  • Granules India Ltd news
  • USFDA
  • USFDA inspection
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.