Granules India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

608.4
(-1.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,330.59

3,316.42

2,734.95

2,438.23

1,998.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,330.59

3,316.42

2,734.95

2,438.23

1,998.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.53

10.4

13.65

23.6

39.53

Total Income

3,333.12

3,326.82

2,748.59

2,461.83

2,038.29

Total Expenditure

2,730.31

2,630.71

2,205.41

1,785.01

1,605.43

PBIDT

602.81

696.11

543.18

676.83

432.86

Interest

77.07

37.13

16.85

19.47

20.45

PBDT

525.74

658.98

526.33

657.36

412.41

Depreciation

154.16

135.79

118.45

106.98

97.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

115.92

129.85

95.73

163.37

89.78

Deferred Tax

-20

-3.66

10.39

-34.88

-18.42

Reported Profit After Tax

275.66

396.99

301.76

421.89

243.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

275.66

396.99

301.76

421.89

243.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-22.89

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

275.66

396.99

301.76

421.89

265.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.38

16.1

12.18

16.9

9.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

75

25

75

Equity

24.24

24.2

24.8

24.77

25.42

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.09

20.98

19.86

27.75

21.65

PBDTM(%)

15.78

19.87

19.24

26.96

20.63

PATM(%)

8.27

11.97

11.03

17.3

12.16

Granules India: Related NEWS

Granules India Secures USFDA Approval for Andhra Facility

Granules India Secures USFDA Approval for Andhra Facility

12 Nov 2024|10:14 AM

The inspection covered Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs) for oncology and non-oncology segments, underscoring the plant’s adherence to high manufacturing standards.

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for Bupropion SR Tablets

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for Bupropion SR Tablets

20 Oct 2024|07:33 PM

Bupropion hydrochloride is widely prescribed for treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and preventing seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Granules India's Gagilapur unit gets 6 observations from USFDA

Granules India’s Gagilapur unit gets 6 observations from USFDA

12 Sep 2024|03:26 PM

The USFDA has also noted a repeat observation from the company's January 2023 inspection.

Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

21 Aug 2024|03:13 PM

Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication used to treat pediatric patients aged 3 to 16 years with neurological conditions that cause drooling.

