Granules India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,490.16
4,511.92
3,764.92
3,237.54
2,598.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,490.16
4,511.92
3,764.92
3,237.54
2,598.65
Other Operating Income
16.21
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.4
13.78
17.61
26.88
89.79
Total Income
4,510.77
4,525.7
3,782.53
3,264.42
2,688.43
Total Expenditure
3,650.39
3,598.1
3,042.68
2,382.31
2,073.33
PBIDT
860.38
927.6
739.85
882.11
615.1
Interest
105.82
55.93
23.21
26.28
27.02
PBDT
754.56
871.67
716.63
855.83
588.08
Depreciation
207.33
184.49
158.63
151.46
136.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
165.23
177.18
138.21
195.37
125.71
Deferred Tax
-23.31
-6.6
7.04
-40.47
-9.98
Reported Profit After Tax
405.31
516.6
412.76
549.46
335.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
405.31
516.6
412.76
549.46
335.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
20.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
405.31
516.6
412.76
549.46
315.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.73
21.05
16.66
22.05
13.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
150
150
150
150
100
Equity
24.24
24.2
24.8
24.77
25.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.16
20.55
19.65
27.24
23.66
PBDTM(%)
16.8
19.31
19.03
26.43
22.63
PATM(%)
9.02
11.44
10.96
16.97
12.9
