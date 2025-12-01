Granules India Inaugurates Two Centres of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad to Boost R&D

Granules India Limited announced the launch of two advanced Centres of Excellence at the Technology Research Park of IIT Hyderabad. These include the Ascelis Center of Excellence for Peptide Development and Characterization and the Granules Center of Excellence for Particle Engineering. Following the news, the share price of Granules India Limited is trading with a 1.37% gain as of 12:37 PM.

The inauguration was led by Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India, along with Mrs Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director of Granules India, and Professor B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad.

The Ascelis Center of Excellence for Peptide Development and Characterization has been established under Ascelis Peptides, the company’s CDMO division. This facility will focus on developing cosmetic, therapeutic, and pharmaceutical peptides.

This is Ascelis’ first peptide development and characterization facility in India. It is equipped to carry out primary, secondary, and tertiary structure characterization, enabling deeper scientific and technical capabilities.

The centre will also work closely with Senn Chemicals, the Swiss based R&D unit of Granules. The collaboration strengthens the company’s global peptide development platform and reduces dependence on external partners by bringing advanced analytical and process development in-house.

The Granules Center of Excellence for Particle Engineering is designed to enhance research in polymorph science, material science, and advanced drug delivery systems such as amorphous solid dispersions.

This centre replaces earlier external or ad hoc development approaches with a dedicated research environment. It supports first to file opportunities, improves formulation performance, and enables the creation of proprietary technologies suited for regulated international markets.

During the inauguration, Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said that scientific excellence has always guided the long term strategy of Granules India. He noted that these Centres of Excellence will strengthen the company’s capabilities in peptides and advanced material sciences.

He added that the new facilities support the company’s CDMO ambitions by accelerating breakthrough development and building differentiated technologies that enhance global competitiveness. The goal is to deliver meaningful value to global partners and patients through deeper innovation and specialised infrastructure.

