Granules India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,125.63
2,318.77
2,171.39
2,341.63
2,170.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,125.63
2,318.77
2,171.39
2,341.63
2,170.29
Other Operating Income
20.85
12.6
3.61
0
0
Other Income
5.32
2.52
1.88
4.32
9.46
Total Income
2,151.8
2,333.89
2,176.88
2,345.95
2,179.75
Total Expenditure
1,683.9
1,825.18
1,825.21
1,882.22
1,715.88
PBIDT
467.91
508.71
351.68
463.73
463.87
Interest
52.69
57.4
48.42
35.77
20.16
PBDT
415.22
451.31
303.26
427.96
443.71
Depreciation
105.39
105.57
101.76
97.07
87.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
84.08
103.36
61.87
97.97
79.21
Deferred Tax
-6.14
-12.92
-10.39
-11.02
4.41
Reported Profit After Tax
231.88
255.3
150.01
243.93
272.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
231.88
255.3
150.01
243.93
272.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
231.88
255.3
150.01
243.93
272.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.57
10.53
6.2
10.08
10.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.24
24.24
24.24
24.2
24.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.01
21.93
16.19
19.8
21.37
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
10.9
11.01
6.9
10.41
12.56
The inspection covered Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs) for oncology and non-oncology segments, underscoring the plant’s adherence to high manufacturing standards.Read More
Bupropion hydrochloride is widely prescribed for treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and preventing seasonal affective disorder (SAD).Read More
The USFDA has also noted a repeat observation from the company's January 2023 inspection.Read More
Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication used to treat pediatric patients aged 3 to 16 years with neurological conditions that cause drooling.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.