LIC Increases Stake in Granules India to 5.02%

4 Mar 2025 , 09:37 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Granules India Ltd, a leading pharmaceutical company, to 5.02%. LIC purchased an additional 17.83 lakh shares between January 1 and March 3, 2025, raising its holding from 4.26% as of December 2024.

Following this investment, Granules India’s stock saw an uptick, trading at ₹473.55 on the BSE by 2:50 pm, reflecting a 2.6% increase from the previous close.

This move underscores the growing institutional confidence in Granules India, which manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Formulation Intermediates (PFIs), and Finished Dosages (FDs) for global markets. The pharma company caters to various international markets, reinforcing its position as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry.

