Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Share Price

2,244.7
(-5.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 2,370
  Day's High: 2,370
  52 Wk High: 3,140
  Prev. Close: 2,384.75
  Day's Low: 2,226
  52 Wk Low: 1,212.2
  Turnover (lac): 9,294.76
  P/E: 78.04
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 395.94
  EPS: 30.58
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 25,072.33
  Div. Yield: 0.21
No Records Found

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

2,370

Prev. Close

2,384.75

Turnover(Lac.)

9,294.76

Day's High

2,370

Day's Low

2,226

52 Week's High

3,140

52 Week's Low

1,212.2

Book Value

395.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,072.33

P/E

78.04

EPS

30.58

Divi. Yield

0.21

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.20%

Non-Promoter- 25.30%

Institutions: 25.30%

Non-Institutions: 23.43%

Custodian: 1.04%

Share Price

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.69

111.69

111.69

111.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,266.18

4,072.85

3,807.4

3,552.13

Net Worth

4,377.87

4,184.54

3,919.09

3,663.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,129.37

2,610.55

3,424.26

yoy growth (%)

58.18

-23.76

Raw materials

-2,443.12

-1,443.2

-1,769.65

As % of sales

59.16

55.28

51.67

Employee costs

-262.59

-232.35

-256.33

-657.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

301.65

48.6

374.33

Depreciation

-228.05

-229.02

-227.76

-313.75

Tax paid

-101.86

1.44

93.69

Working capital

-69.11

-120.86

352.39

-101.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.18

-23.76

Op profit growth

87.45

-56.04

EBIT growth

174.64

-70.66

Net profit growth

558.19

-93

21.17

253.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,263.96

3,768.55

4,068.36

2,567.36

3,331.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,263.96

3,768.55

4,068.36

2,567.36

3,331.4

Other Operating Income

249.58

63.27

62.59

49.21

92.02

Other Income

56.47

158.79

50.6

61.62

35.21

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Century Textiles & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Independent Director

Yazdi P Dandiwala

Independent Director

Rajan A Dalal

Independent Director

S K Jain

Non Executive Director

Rajashree Birla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Atul K Kedia

Independent Director

Preeti Vyas

Independent Director

Sunirmal Talukdar

Independent Director

PRAMOD KABRA

Managing Director

R K Dalmia

Independent Director

Sukanya Kripalu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Century Textiles & Industries Ltd

Summary

Century Textiles and Industries Limited is principally engaged in manufacturing of Textiles, Pulp and Paper and Real estate. The Company is a multi-location, multi-product organization with diversified interest from textile to real estate to pulp & paper. It is a paper producer offering writing and printing grades, copier, specialty grades, tissue and packaging boards. Its ready-to-wear garments are marketed under Cottons by brand Century. The Companys New Textile Mill, Birla Century, in Gujarat manufactures textile fabrics. In the real estate business, the Company operates under the brand Birla Estates. It has land parcels in prime locations in Worli, 30 acres, Kalyan, 132 acres and Pune, 45 acres, where the Company is rolling out its development plans for premium and mid income housing and commercial use. In addition to owned land, Birla Estates has already signed a MoU to develop 1 million sq. ft. of residential project in Gurgaon. Century Textiles and Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1897 as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai. In the year, the Company began their Rayon Division at Kalyan, near Mumbai to manufacture Viscose Filament Rayon Yarn. In the year 1960, they signed a technical collaboration and know-how agreement with Alemene, Kunstzigde Unie N.V. of Holland and Verinigts Glazstoff-Fabriken AG of Germany to set up a super two-tyre yarn and a cord plant with capacity of 6 1/4 tonnes per day. In the year 1961, the Company obtained a licence for a rayo
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2244.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is ₹25072.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is 78.04 and 5.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is ₹1212.2 and ₹3140 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd?

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.98%, 3 Years at 37.46%, 1 Year at 91.38%, 6 Month at 1.43%, 3 Month at -16.32% and 1 Month at -16.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.21 %
Institutions - 25.31 %
Public - 23.44 %

