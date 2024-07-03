Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹2,370
Prev. Close₹2,384.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,294.76
Day's High₹2,370
Day's Low₹2,226
52 Week's High₹3,140
52 Week's Low₹1,212.2
Book Value₹395.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,072.33
P/E78.04
EPS30.58
Divi. Yield0.21
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.69
111.69
111.69
111.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,266.18
4,072.85
3,807.4
3,552.13
Net Worth
4,377.87
4,184.54
3,919.09
3,663.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,129.37
2,610.55
3,424.26
yoy growth (%)
58.18
-23.76
Raw materials
-2,443.12
-1,443.2
-1,769.65
As % of sales
59.16
55.28
51.67
Employee costs
-262.59
-232.35
-256.33
-657.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
301.65
48.6
374.33
Depreciation
-228.05
-229.02
-227.76
-313.75
Tax paid
-101.86
1.44
93.69
Working capital
-69.11
-120.86
352.39
-101.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.18
-23.76
Op profit growth
87.45
-56.04
EBIT growth
174.64
-70.66
Net profit growth
558.19
-93
21.17
253.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,263.96
3,768.55
4,068.36
2,567.36
3,331.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,263.96
3,768.55
4,068.36
2,567.36
3,331.4
Other Operating Income
249.58
63.27
62.59
49.21
92.02
Other Income
56.47
158.79
50.6
61.62
35.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Independent Director
Yazdi P Dandiwala
Independent Director
Rajan A Dalal
Independent Director
S K Jain
Non Executive Director
Rajashree Birla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Atul K Kedia
Independent Director
Preeti Vyas
Independent Director
Sunirmal Talukdar
Independent Director
PRAMOD KABRA
Managing Director
R K Dalmia
Independent Director
Sukanya Kripalu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Century Textiles & Industries Ltd
Summary
Century Textiles and Industries Limited is principally engaged in manufacturing of Textiles, Pulp and Paper and Real estate. The Company is a multi-location, multi-product organization with diversified interest from textile to real estate to pulp & paper. It is a paper producer offering writing and printing grades, copier, specialty grades, tissue and packaging boards. Its ready-to-wear garments are marketed under Cottons by brand Century. The Companys New Textile Mill, Birla Century, in Gujarat manufactures textile fabrics. In the real estate business, the Company operates under the brand Birla Estates. It has land parcels in prime locations in Worli, 30 acres, Kalyan, 132 acres and Pune, 45 acres, where the Company is rolling out its development plans for premium and mid income housing and commercial use. In addition to owned land, Birla Estates has already signed a MoU to develop 1 million sq. ft. of residential project in Gurgaon. Century Textiles and Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1897 as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai. In the year, the Company began their Rayon Division at Kalyan, near Mumbai to manufacture Viscose Filament Rayon Yarn. In the year 1960, they signed a technical collaboration and know-how agreement with Alemene, Kunstzigde Unie N.V. of Holland and Verinigts Glazstoff-Fabriken AG of Germany to set up a super two-tyre yarn and a cord plant with capacity of 6 1/4 tonnes per day. In the year 1961, the Company obtained a licence for a rayo
Read More
The Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2244.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is ₹25072.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is 78.04 and 5.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd is ₹1212.2 and ₹3140 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.98%, 3 Years at 37.46%, 1 Year at 91.38%, 6 Month at 1.43%, 3 Month at -16.32% and 1 Month at -16.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.