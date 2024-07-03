Summary

Century Textiles and Industries Limited is principally engaged in manufacturing of Textiles, Pulp and Paper and Real estate. The Company is a multi-location, multi-product organization with diversified interest from textile to real estate to pulp & paper. It is a paper producer offering writing and printing grades, copier, specialty grades, tissue and packaging boards. Its ready-to-wear garments are marketed under Cottons by brand Century. The Companys New Textile Mill, Birla Century, in Gujarat manufactures textile fabrics. In the real estate business, the Company operates under the brand Birla Estates. It has land parcels in prime locations in Worli, 30 acres, Kalyan, 132 acres and Pune, 45 acres, where the Company is rolling out its development plans for premium and mid income housing and commercial use. In addition to owned land, Birla Estates has already signed a MoU to develop 1 million sq. ft. of residential project in Gurgaon. Century Textiles and Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1897 as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai. In the year, the Company began their Rayon Division at Kalyan, near Mumbai to manufacture Viscose Filament Rayon Yarn. In the year 1960, they signed a technical collaboration and know-how agreement with Alemene, Kunstzigde Unie N.V. of Holland and Verinigts Glazstoff-Fabriken AG of Germany to set up a super two-tyre yarn and a cord plant with capacity of 6 1/4 tonnes per day. In the year 1961, the Company obtained a licence for a rayo

