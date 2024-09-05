|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|-
|5
|50
|Final
|Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Recommended a dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per share of Rs.10/- each equivalent to 50% (Fifty percent) on paid up equity share capital of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, as against 50% paid for the previous year. The dividend will be subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Details of Annual General Meeting In terms of Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Register of Members and Transfer Books of equity shares of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 12th July, 2024 to Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of making payment of dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and for the Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)
