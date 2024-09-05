Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.69
111.69
111.69
111.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,266.18
4,072.85
3,807.4
3,552.13
Net Worth
4,377.87
4,184.54
3,919.09
3,663.82
Minority Interest
Debt
1,364.27
925.47
1,215.02
1,004.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
238.89
242.72
644.86
612.67
Total Liabilities
5,981.03
5,352.73
5,778.97
5,280.8
Fixed Assets
3,759.78
4,121.82
4,260.2
4,340.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
927.05
430.11
609.69
405.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
168.6
179.07
650.36
668.16
Networking Capital
912.82
537.04
221.45
-201.7
Inventories
2,216.64
1,786.63
1,377.76
844.25
Inventory Days
121.78
118.04
Sundry Debtors
142.43
159.06
221.22
163.57
Debtor Days
19.55
22.86
Other Current Assets
1,236.81
886.75
654.01
515.31
Sundry Creditors
-694.16
-726.6
-831.46
-579.99
Creditor Days
73.49
81.09
Other Current Liabilities
-1,988.9
-1,568.79
-1,200.08
-1,144.84
Cash
212.78
84.68
37.27
68.26
Total Assets
5,981.03
5,352.73
5,778.97
5,280.8
