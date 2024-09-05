Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
57.87
-23.56
-58.19
7.12
Op profit growth
98.7
-60.39
-57.24
42
EBIT growth
374.09
-85.41
-65.94
57.77
Net profit growth
-647.07
-108.33
-1.72
253.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.76
8.54
16.49
16.13
EBIT margin
6.21
2.07
10.85
13.31
Net profit margin
4.03
-1.16
10.66
4.53
RoCE
5.18
1.04
5.36
13.2
RoNW
1.15
-0.21
2.93
3.55
RoA
0.84
-0.14
1.31
1.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.48
-3.01
32.27
33.28
Dividend per share
4
1
3
6.5
Cash EPS
-5.74
-23.41
12.23
5.18
Book value per share
332.94
313.74
311.51
246.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
58.93
-154.38
9.16
15.21
P/CEPS
-148.62
-19.84
24.17
97.65
P/B
2.56
1.48
0.94
2.05
EV/EBIDTA
22.15
21.42
7.63
12.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
19.53
Tax payout
-24.63
-8.72
32.94
-36.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.55
23.65
32.13
20.6
Inventory days
169.6
198.5
134.13
54.44
Creditor days
-74.47
-86.68
-78.18
-36.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.92
-0.76
-4.26
-2.41
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.26
0.36
1.49
Net debt / op. profit
2.85
4.12
2.26
3.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.1
-55.15
-51.65
-28.16
Employee costs
-7.83
-10.74
-8.82
-8.03
Other costs
-22.29
-25.54
-23.02
-47.66
