Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

2,034.3
(-1.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

57.87

-23.56

-58.19

7.12

Op profit growth

98.7

-60.39

-57.24

42

EBIT growth

374.09

-85.41

-65.94

57.77

Net profit growth

-647.07

-108.33

-1.72

253.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.76

8.54

16.49

16.13

EBIT margin

6.21

2.07

10.85

13.31

Net profit margin

4.03

-1.16

10.66

4.53

RoCE

5.18

1.04

5.36

13.2

RoNW

1.15

-0.21

2.93

3.55

RoA

0.84

-0.14

1.31

1.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

14.48

-3.01

32.27

33.28

Dividend per share

4

1

3

6.5

Cash EPS

-5.74

-23.41

12.23

5.18

Book value per share

332.94

313.74

311.51

246.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

58.93

-154.38

9.16

15.21

P/CEPS

-148.62

-19.84

24.17

97.65

P/B

2.56

1.48

0.94

2.05

EV/EBIDTA

22.15

21.42

7.63

12.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

19.53

Tax payout

-24.63

-8.72

32.94

-36.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.55

23.65

32.13

20.6

Inventory days

169.6

198.5

134.13

54.44

Creditor days

-74.47

-86.68

-78.18

-36.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.92

-0.76

-4.26

-2.41

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.26

0.36

1.49

Net debt / op. profit

2.85

4.12

2.26

3.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.1

-55.15

-51.65

-28.16

Employee costs

-7.83

-10.74

-8.82

-8.03

Other costs

-22.29

-25.54

-23.02

-47.66

