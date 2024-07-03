Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,260.17
2,524.15
1,739.81
1,385.93
2,382.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,260.17
2,524.15
1,739.81
1,385.93
2,382.62
Other Operating Income
16.63
231.99
17.59
23.46
39.81
Other Income
28.87
39.47
17
145.1
13.69
Total Income
2,305.67
2,795.61
1,774.4
1,554.49
2,436.12
Total Expenditure
2,110.36
2,464.39
1,654.83
1,218.52
2,104.46
PBIDT
195.31
331.22
119.57
335.97
331.66
Interest
29.17
19.24
16.27
7.27
26.95
PBDT
166.14
311.98
103.3
328.7
304.71
Depreciation
109.74
108.1
101.77
82.81
113.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
52.04
105.71
11.74
51.17
41.67
Deferred Tax
-15.81
-2.14
29.72
45.54
34.55
Reported Profit After Tax
20.17
100.31
-39.93
149.18
115.37
Minority Interest After NP
9.81
13.46
-3.61
-4.82
-2.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.36
86.85
-36.32
154
117.88
Extra-ordinary Items
-20.19
-162.18
-82.3
76.17
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
30.55
249.03
45.98
77.83
117.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.93
7.78
-3.28
13.79
10.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
111.69
111.69
111.69
111.69
111.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.64
13.12
6.87
24.24
13.91
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.89
3.97
-2.29
10.76
4.84
