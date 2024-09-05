iifl-logo-icon 1
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,311.7
(2.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,129.37

2,610.55

3,424.26

yoy growth (%)

58.18

-23.76

Raw materials

-2,443.12

-1,443.2

-1,769.65

As % of sales

59.16

55.28

51.67

Employee costs

-262.59

-232.35

-256.33

-657.96

As % of sales

6.35

8.9

7.48

Other costs

-886.54

-648.47

-746.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.46

24.84

21.79

Operating profit

537.12

286.53

651.85

OPM

13

10.97

19.03

Depreciation

-228.05

-229.02

-227.76

-313.75

Interest expense

-75.03

-88.55

-93.13

Other income

67.61

79.64

43.37

83.47

Profit before tax

301.65

48.6

374.33

Taxes

-101.86

1.44

93.69

Tax rate

-33.76

2.96

25.02

Minorities and other

7.54

-18.54

-17.65

Adj. profit

207.33

31.5

450.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

207.33

31.5

450.37

371.65

yoy growth (%)

558.19

-93

21.17

253.99

NPM

5.02

1.2

13.15

