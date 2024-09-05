Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,129.37
2,610.55
3,424.26
yoy growth (%)
58.18
-23.76
Raw materials
-2,443.12
-1,443.2
-1,769.65
As % of sales
59.16
55.28
51.67
Employee costs
-262.59
-232.35
-256.33
-657.96
As % of sales
6.35
8.9
7.48
Other costs
-886.54
-648.47
-746.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.46
24.84
21.79
Operating profit
537.12
286.53
651.85
OPM
13
10.97
19.03
Depreciation
-228.05
-229.02
-227.76
-313.75
Interest expense
-75.03
-88.55
-93.13
Other income
67.61
79.64
43.37
83.47
Profit before tax
301.65
48.6
374.33
Taxes
-101.86
1.44
93.69
Tax rate
-33.76
2.96
25.02
Minorities and other
7.54
-18.54
-17.65
Adj. profit
207.33
31.5
450.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
207.33
31.5
450.37
371.65
yoy growth (%)
558.19
-93
21.17
253.99
NPM
5.02
1.2
13.15
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
