Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
50.2%
50.2%
50.2%
50.2%
50.2%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
25.3%
24.26%
23.99%
23.8%
22.74%
Non-Institutions
23.43%
24.4%
24.67%
24.86%
25.93%
Total Non-Promoter
48.74%
48.67%
48.67%
48.67%
48.67%
Custodian
1.04%
1.12%
1.12%
1.12%
1.12%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.