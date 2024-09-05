iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2,072.35
(-4.37%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

50.2%

50.2%

50.2%

50.2%

50.2%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

25.3%

24.26%

23.99%

23.8%

22.74%

Non-Institutions

23.43%

24.4%

24.67%

24.86%

25.93%

Total Non-Promoter

48.74%

48.67%

48.67%

48.67%

48.67%

Custodian

1.04%

1.12%

1.12%

1.12%

1.12%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.20%

Non-Promoter- 25.30%

Institutions: 25.30%

Non-Institutions: 23.43%

Custodian: 1.04%

Century Textiles: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Century Textiles & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.