Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,244.7
(-5.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Century Textiles & Industries Ltd

Century Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

301.65

48.6

374.33

Depreciation

-228.05

-229.02

-227.76

-313.75

Tax paid

-101.86

1.44

93.69

Working capital

-69.11

-120.86

352.39

-101.99

Other operating items

Operating

-97.37

-299.84

592.65

Capital expenditure

130.29

71

-3,801.02

-136.14

Free cash flow

32.9

-228.84

-3,208.37

Equity raised

7,152.2

6,985.95

5,651.15

4,707.31

Investing

204.42

131.03

50.83

-34.9

Financing

257.33

-290.2

-214.43

-1,330.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

72.6

Net in cash

7,646.86

6,597.94

2,279.18

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

