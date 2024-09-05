Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
301.65
48.6
374.33
Depreciation
-228.05
-229.02
-227.76
-313.75
Tax paid
-101.86
1.44
93.69
Working capital
-69.11
-120.86
352.39
-101.99
Other operating items
Operating
-97.37
-299.84
592.65
Capital expenditure
130.29
71
-3,801.02
-136.14
Free cash flow
32.9
-228.84
-3,208.37
Equity raised
7,152.2
6,985.95
5,651.15
4,707.31
Investing
204.42
131.03
50.83
-34.9
Financing
257.33
-290.2
-214.43
-1,330.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
72.6
Net in cash
7,646.86
6,597.94
2,279.18
