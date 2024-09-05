iifl-logo-icon 1
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2,082.95
(5.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:59 AM

Century Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Board has approved the sale of 100% shareholding comprising of S lakh equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each (including beneficial interest in one share) in Vardhita Properties Private Limited (VPPL) (formerly Birla Century Exports Private Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to Birla Estates Private Limited (BEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by way of execution of Share Purchase Agreement. VPPL is not a material subsidiary of the Company. Consequent to the above transaction, VPPL will cease to be the direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and will become step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting
Board Meeting22 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Intimation regarding acquisition of ownership rights of its leasehold land parcel situated at Worli, Mumbai by Century Textiles and Industries Limited
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Allotment of Non-Convertible debentures of the Company
Board Meeting16 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
CENTURY TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i)the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (ii)the proposal relating to raising of funds up to Rs. 1000 crores in one or more tranches by issue of Unsecured Listed Rated Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws and within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders This is to inform you pursuant to Regulations 30, 33, 52, 54 of Listing Regulations that the Board at its meeting held today has approved the following: (i) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter (April to June) ended 30th June, 2024; (ii) Raising of funds up to Rs. 1,000 crores (Rupees One Thousand Crores) in one or more tranches by issue of Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202425 Apr 2024
CENTURY TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and consider the draft directors report Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
CENTURY TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 CENTURY TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting that the Board at its meeting to be held on 02nd February, 2024 will also consider and approve the proposal relating to raising of funds up to Rs. 250 crores in one or more tranches by issue of Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis, subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws and within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 02nd February, 2024 This is to inform you pursuant to Regulations 30, 33, 52, 54 of Listing Regulations that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023; 2. Raising of funds up to Rs. 250 crores in one or more tranches by issue of Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws; 3. Reappointment of Ms. Preeti Vyas (DIN: 02352395) as an Independent Director of the Company for second term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 01st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Reappointment of Ms. Preeti Vyas (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) Newspaper advertisement of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

