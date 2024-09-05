Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Board has approved the sale of 100% shareholding comprising of S lakh equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each (including beneficial interest in one share) in Vardhita Properties Private Limited (VPPL) (formerly Birla Century Exports Private Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to Birla Estates Private Limited (BEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company by way of execution of Share Purchase Agreement. VPPL is not a material subsidiary of the Company. Consequent to the above transaction, VPPL will cease to be the direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and will become step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Intimation regarding acquisition of ownership rights of its leasehold land parcel situated at Worli, Mumbai by Century Textiles and Industries Limited

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Allotment of Non-Convertible debentures of the Company

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

CENTURY TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i)the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (ii)the proposal relating to raising of funds up to Rs. 1000 crores in one or more tranches by issue of Unsecured Listed Rated Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws and within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders This is to inform you pursuant to Regulations 30, 33, 52, 54 of Listing Regulations that the Board at its meeting held today has approved the following: (i) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter (April to June) ended 30th June, 2024; (ii) Raising of funds up to Rs. 1,000 crores (Rupees One Thousand Crores) in one or more tranches by issue of Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

CENTURY TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and consider the draft directors report Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024