Summary

Atul Limited, a diversified Indian company, a part of Lalbhai Group, is mainly engaged in the business of Life Science Chemicals and Performance and Other Chemicals meeting the needs of varied industries such as Adhesives, Agriculture, Animal Feed, Automobile, Composites, Construction, Cosmetic, Defence, Dyestuff, Electrical and Electronics, Foam and Furnishing, Flavour, Food, Footwear, Fragrance, Glass, Handicraft, Home Care, Horticulture, Hospitality, Paint and Coatings, Paper, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Plastic, Rubber, Soap and Detergent, Sport and Leisure, Textile, Tyre and Wind Energy.The company has established subsidiary companies in the USA (1994), the UK (1996), China (2004), Brazil (2012) and the UAE (2015) to serve its customers and thus enhance breadth and depth of its business. Atul Ltd., a Lalbhai Group company, was formerly known as Atul Products. Promoted by Kasturbhai Lalbhai, the Company was incorporated on 05th September, 1947 and is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing dyes and dye intermediates, agro-chemicals, aromatic like para-Anisaldehyde, epoxy resins and pharma intermediates.Gujarat Aromatics was merged with Atul in 1988-89, And Atul promoted two manufacturing companies, namely Atic Industries in 1956, and Cibatul in 1960. Atic Industries which was promoted in collaboration with ICI, UK manufactures Vat and other active dyes and Sulphuric acid. While the Cibatul which was promoted in collaboration with Ciba-Geigy, manufactures sul

