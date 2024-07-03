SectorChemicals
Open₹6,900
Prev. Close₹6,878.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,023.02
Day's High₹6,975.55
Day's Low₹6,785.3
52 Week's High₹8,180
52 Week's Low₹5,174.85
Book Value₹1,809.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20,035.41
P/E47.94
EPS143.53
Divi. Yield0.29
Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.46
29.53
29.61
29.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,059.94
4,559.84
4,286.78
3,681.74
Net Worth
5,089.4
4,589.37
4,316.39
3,711.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,992.75
3,512.35
3,905.66
3,107.49
yoy growth (%)
42.14
-10.07
25.68
15.32
Raw materials
-2,624.47
-1,601.43
-1,880.7
-1,693.18
As % of sales
52.56
45.59
48.15
54.48
Employee costs
-276.39
-249.1
-249.25
-181.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
803.97
827.75
802.54
397.25
Depreciation
-146.48
-120.23
-117.06
-104.78
Tax paid
-196.44
-196.86
-162.37
-126.84
Working capital
218.67
268.77
-99.57
92.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.14
-10.07
25.68
15.32
Op profit growth
2.01
0.22
78.7
0.48
EBIT growth
-2.74
3.08
98.17
-3.65
Net profit growth
-3.7
-1.44
136.74
-5.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,725.68
5,427.52
5,080.89
3,731.47
4,093.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,725.68
5,427.52
5,080.89
3,731.47
4,093.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.89
118.7
84.16
110.23
83.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S S Lalbhai
Managing Director
S A Lalbhai
President & Whole-time Dir.
B N Mohanan
Whole Time Director & CFO
T R Gopi Kannan
Independent Director
M M Chitale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Patni
Independent Director
Shubhalakshmi Panse
Independent Director
B R Arora
Independent Director
Pradeep Banerjee
Independent Director
Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan Iyer
Independent Director
Praveen P Kadle
Independent Director
Sharadchandra D Abhyankar
Independent Director
Sujal Shah
Summary
Atul Limited, a diversified Indian company, a part of Lalbhai Group, is mainly engaged in the business of Life Science Chemicals and Performance and Other Chemicals meeting the needs of varied industries such as Adhesives, Agriculture, Animal Feed, Automobile, Composites, Construction, Cosmetic, Defence, Dyestuff, Electrical and Electronics, Foam and Furnishing, Flavour, Food, Footwear, Fragrance, Glass, Handicraft, Home Care, Horticulture, Hospitality, Paint and Coatings, Paper, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Plastic, Rubber, Soap and Detergent, Sport and Leisure, Textile, Tyre and Wind Energy.The company has established subsidiary companies in the USA (1994), the UK (1996), China (2004), Brazil (2012) and the UAE (2015) to serve its customers and thus enhance breadth and depth of its business. Atul Ltd., a Lalbhai Group company, was formerly known as Atul Products. Promoted by Kasturbhai Lalbhai, the Company was incorporated on 05th September, 1947 and is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing dyes and dye intermediates, agro-chemicals, aromatic like para-Anisaldehyde, epoxy resins and pharma intermediates.Gujarat Aromatics was merged with Atul in 1988-89, And Atul promoted two manufacturing companies, namely Atic Industries in 1956, and Cibatul in 1960. Atic Industries which was promoted in collaboration with ICI, UK manufactures Vat and other active dyes and Sulphuric acid. While the Cibatul which was promoted in collaboration with Ciba-Geigy, manufactures sul
The Atul Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6805.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atul Ltd is ₹20035.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Atul Ltd is 47.94 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atul Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atul Ltd is ₹5174.85 and ₹8180 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Atul Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.73%, 3 Years at -8.72%, 1 Year at -3.95%, 6 Month at 4.25%, 3 Month at -12.01% and 1 Month at -7.01%.
