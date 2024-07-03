iifl-logo-icon 1
Atul Ltd Share Price

6,805.1
(-1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,900
  • Day's High6,975.55
  • 52 Wk High8,180
  • Prev. Close6,878.2
  • Day's Low6,785.3
  • 52 Wk Low 5,174.85
  • Turnover (lac)2,023.02
  • P/E47.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,809.44
  • EPS143.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20,035.41
  • Div. Yield0.29
  • Open7,201.4
  • Day's High7,431.35
  • Spot7,272
  • Prev. Close7,296.85
  • Day's Low7,201.4
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot100
  • OI(Chg %)-9,300 (-4.58%)
  • Roll Over%5.65
  • Roll Cost1.46
  • Traded Vol.2,56,400 (-22.77%)
Atul Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

6,900

Prev. Close

6,878.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2,023.02

Day's High

6,975.55

Day's Low

6,785.3

52 Week's High

8,180

52 Week's Low

5,174.85

Book Value

1,809.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20,035.41

P/E

47.94

EPS

143.53

Divi. Yield

0.29

Atul Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Atul Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Atul Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.17%

Non-Promoter- 34.21%

Institutions: 34.21%

Non-Institutions: 20.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atul Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.46

29.53

29.61

29.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,059.94

4,559.84

4,286.78

3,681.74

Net Worth

5,089.4

4,589.37

4,316.39

3,711.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,992.75

3,512.35

3,905.66

3,107.49

yoy growth (%)

42.14

-10.07

25.68

15.32

Raw materials

-2,624.47

-1,601.43

-1,880.7

-1,693.18

As % of sales

52.56

45.59

48.15

54.48

Employee costs

-276.39

-249.1

-249.25

-181.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

803.97

827.75

802.54

397.25

Depreciation

-146.48

-120.23

-117.06

-104.78

Tax paid

-196.44

-196.86

-162.37

-126.84

Working capital

218.67

268.77

-99.57

92.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.14

-10.07

25.68

15.32

Op profit growth

2.01

0.22

78.7

0.48

EBIT growth

-2.74

3.08

98.17

-3.65

Net profit growth

-3.7

-1.44

136.74

-5.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,725.68

5,427.52

5,080.89

3,731.47

4,093.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,725.68

5,427.52

5,080.89

3,731.47

4,093.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.89

118.7

84.16

110.23

83.02

Atul Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atul Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S S Lalbhai

Managing Director

S A Lalbhai

President & Whole-time Dir.

B N Mohanan

Whole Time Director & CFO

T R Gopi Kannan

Independent Director

M M Chitale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Patni

Independent Director

Shubhalakshmi Panse

Independent Director

B R Arora

Independent Director

Pradeep Banerjee

Independent Director

Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan Iyer

Independent Director

Praveen P Kadle

Independent Director

Sharadchandra D Abhyankar

Independent Director

Sujal Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atul Ltd

Summary

Atul Limited, a diversified Indian company, a part of Lalbhai Group, is mainly engaged in the business of Life Science Chemicals and Performance and Other Chemicals meeting the needs of varied industries such as Adhesives, Agriculture, Animal Feed, Automobile, Composites, Construction, Cosmetic, Defence, Dyestuff, Electrical and Electronics, Foam and Furnishing, Flavour, Food, Footwear, Fragrance, Glass, Handicraft, Home Care, Horticulture, Hospitality, Paint and Coatings, Paper, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Plastic, Rubber, Soap and Detergent, Sport and Leisure, Textile, Tyre and Wind Energy.The company has established subsidiary companies in the USA (1994), the UK (1996), China (2004), Brazil (2012) and the UAE (2015) to serve its customers and thus enhance breadth and depth of its business. Atul Ltd., a Lalbhai Group company, was formerly known as Atul Products. Promoted by Kasturbhai Lalbhai, the Company was incorporated on 05th September, 1947 and is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing dyes and dye intermediates, agro-chemicals, aromatic like para-Anisaldehyde, epoxy resins and pharma intermediates.Gujarat Aromatics was merged with Atul in 1988-89, And Atul promoted two manufacturing companies, namely Atic Industries in 1956, and Cibatul in 1960. Atic Industries which was promoted in collaboration with ICI, UK manufactures Vat and other active dyes and Sulphuric acid. While the Cibatul which was promoted in collaboration with Ciba-Geigy, manufactures sul
Company FAQs

What is the Atul Ltd share price today?

The Atul Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6805.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atul Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atul Ltd is ₹20035.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atul Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atul Ltd is 47.94 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atul Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atul Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atul Ltd is ₹5174.85 and ₹8180 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atul Ltd?

Atul Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.73%, 3 Years at -8.72%, 1 Year at -3.95%, 6 Month at 4.25%, 3 Month at -12.01% and 1 Month at -7.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atul Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atul Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.17 %
Institutions - 34.21 %
Public - 20.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Atul Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

