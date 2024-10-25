|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter / six months ending on September 30 2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results and dividend for the year ended on March 31 2024 Results attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|28 Dec 2023
|ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter / nine months ended on December 31 2023 ATUL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 19 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
