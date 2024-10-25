iifl-logo-icon 1
Atul Ltd Board Meeting

6,792.05
(0.54%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:59 AM

Atul CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Sep 2024
ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter / six months ending on September 30 2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202427 Mar 2024
ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results and dividend for the year ended on March 31 2024 Results attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202428 Dec 2023
ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter / nine months ended on December 31 2023 ATUL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 19 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

Atul: Related News

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.

