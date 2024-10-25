Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter / six months ending on September 30 2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

ATUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results and dividend for the year ended on March 31 2024 Results attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 28 Dec 2023