Atul Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,714.88
2,349.95
2,375.73
2,463.4
2,964.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,714.88
2,349.95
2,375.73
2,463.4
2,964.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.98
33.37
34.52
48.44
70.26
Total Income
2,765.86
2,383.32
2,410.25
2,511.84
3,034.38
Total Expenditure
2,248.91
2,050.71
2,038.28
2,141.78
2,510.89
PBIDT
516.95
332.61
371.97
370.06
523.49
Interest
14.27
7.19
3.89
4.39
3.51
PBDT
502.68
325.42
368.08
365.67
519.98
Depreciation
154.12
136.96
105.92
101.45
96.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
80.14
51.45
62.19
67.29
111.87
Deferred Tax
16.82
6.17
6.69
1.84
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
251.6
130.84
193.28
195.09
311.54
Minority Interest After NP
2.91
1.49
-0.39
-3.57
-3.89
Net Profit after Minority Interest
248.69
129.35
193.67
198.66
315.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
248.69
129.35
193.67
198.66
315.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
84.47
43.94
65.62
67.32
106.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
75
Equity
29.44
29.44
29.51
29.51
29.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.04
14.15
15.65
15.02
17.66
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.26
5.56
8.13
7.91
10.51
