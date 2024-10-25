iifl-logo-icon 1
Atul Ltd Balance Sheet

6,800
(-1.70%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.46

29.53

29.61

29.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,059.94

4,559.84

4,286.78

3,681.74

Net Worth

5,089.4

4,589.37

4,316.39

3,711.35

Minority Interest

Debt

10.52

5.41

72.94

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

150.24

108.34

116.19

116.05

Total Liabilities

5,250.16

4,703.12

4,505.52

3,827.4

Fixed Assets

1,874.02

1,704.92

1,449.64

1,298.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,459.92

1,127.84

1,550.61

1,550.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

23.42

22.16

25.83

24.18

Networking Capital

881.66

1,845.11

1,458.69

645.73

Inventories

563.2

647.64

701.03

510.57

Inventory Days

51.24

53.05

Sundry Debtors

848.6

893.86

1,058.83

713.53

Debtor Days

77.4

74.14

Other Current Assets

247.92

1,053.55

569.77

205.86

Sundry Creditors

-594.62

-569.09

-647.25

-588.58

Creditor Days

47.31

61.16

Other Current Liabilities

-183.44

-180.85

-223.69

-195.65

Cash

11.14

3.09

20.75

308.73

Total Assets

5,250.16

4,703.12

4,505.52

3,827.4

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.

Read More

