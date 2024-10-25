Atul Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.46
29.53
29.61
29.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,059.94
4,559.84
4,286.78
3,681.74
Net Worth
5,089.4
4,589.37
4,316.39
3,711.35
Minority Interest
Debt
10.52
5.41
72.94
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
150.24
108.34
116.19
116.05
Total Liabilities
5,250.16
4,703.12
4,505.52
3,827.4
Fixed Assets
1,874.02
1,704.92
1,449.64
1,298.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,459.92
1,127.84
1,550.61
1,550.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.42
22.16
25.83
24.18
Networking Capital
881.66
1,845.11
1,458.69
645.73
Inventories
563.2
647.64
701.03
510.57
Inventory Days
51.24
53.05
Sundry Debtors
848.6
893.86
1,058.83
713.53
Debtor Days
77.4
74.14
Other Current Assets
247.92
1,053.55
569.77
205.86
Sundry Creditors
-594.62
-569.09
-647.25
-588.58
Creditor Days
47.31
61.16
Other Current Liabilities
-183.44
-180.85
-223.69
-195.65
Cash
11.14
3.09
20.75
308.73
Total Assets
5,250.16
4,703.12
4,505.52
3,827.4
Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.Read More
