Atul Ltd Option Chain

Atul Ltd Option Chain

6,800
(-1.70%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--5,400₹600%00%
--5,800₹0.20%3,4000%
--5,900₹10%3,3000%
--5,950₹20.058.67%1000%
8000%₹1,32012.62%6,000₹0.75-40%4,9000%
1000%₹1,039.70%6,100₹0.05-97.43%1,3000%
2000%₹1,018.459.67%6,200₹0.860%2,8003.70%
8000%₹698.70%6,300₹0.1-96.36%900-10%
3000%₹717.30%6,350₹20.60%1000%
1000%₹5260%6,400₹1-50%1,9000%
6000%₹589.10%6,450₹33.256.4%1,1000%
4,400-8.33%₹8100.12%6,500₹1.73.03%6,100-30.68%
2000%₹4000%6,550--
2,900-23.68%₹7306.1%6,600₹1.8-75.67%4,7004.44%
1,2000%₹4400%6,650₹280%2000%
3,000-11.76%₹6257.94%6,700₹0.65-71.73%1,700-22.72%
6000%₹281.1-3.74%6,750₹7.650%2,8000%
2,700-22.85%₹497.41.51%6,800₹0.15-95.16%4,6000%
6000%₹451.70%6,850₹0.5-96.55%1,9000%
3,7000%₹398.3-0.01%6,900₹0.2-93.84%2,500-45.65%
2,5000%₹3450%6,950₹18.85-1.3%8000%
4,300-78.06%₹286-1.59%7,000₹517.64%9,200-30.30%
4,0000%₹136.5-42.88%7,050₹5-65.39%1,600-11.11%
4,300-25.86%₹2205.13%7,100₹0.1-98.23%4,000-34.42%
2,8000%₹128.150%7,150--
4,100-37.87%₹109.051.3%7,200₹0.5-96.5%3,600-59.09%
1,3000%₹720%7,250₹130393.35%9000%
2,100-60.37%₹25-52.06%7,300₹10-79.52%1,700-15%
1,700-59.52%₹1-97.4%7,350--
4,800-71.25%₹2-92.98%7,400₹110-6.77%1,7000%
500-50%₹0.95-95.64%7,450₹5670%1000%
4,600-65.92%₹0.1-99.19%7,500₹176.45-21.47%1,4000%
4000%₹38-4.04%7,550₹658.50%1000%
2,100-68.18%₹0.05-99.11%7,600--
4000%₹27-3.91%7,650--
2,800-22.22%₹0.1-97.53%7,700--
1,800-5.26%₹0.1-94.28%7,800--
1,000-37.5%₹0.05-95.45%7,900₹668.75-21.9%1000%
5,600-18.84%₹0.1-89.47%8,000--

Atul: Related NEWS

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.

