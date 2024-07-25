Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|5,400
|₹600%
|00%
|-
|-
|5,800
|₹0.20%
|3,4000%
|-
|-
|5,900
|₹10%
|3,3000%
|-
|-
|5,950
|₹20.058.67%
|1000%
|8000%
|₹1,32012.62%
|6,000
|₹0.75-40%
|4,9000%
|1000%
|₹1,039.70%
|6,100
|₹0.05-97.43%
|1,3000%
|2000%
|₹1,018.459.67%
|6,200
|₹0.860%
|2,8003.70%
|8000%
|₹698.70%
|6,300
|₹0.1-96.36%
|900-10%
|3000%
|₹717.30%
|6,350
|₹20.60%
|1000%
|1000%
|₹5260%
|6,400
|₹1-50%
|1,9000%
|6000%
|₹589.10%
|6,450
|₹33.256.4%
|1,1000%
|4,400-8.33%
|₹8100.12%
|6,500
|₹1.73.03%
|6,100-30.68%
|2000%
|₹4000%
|6,550
|-
|-
|2,900-23.68%
|₹7306.1%
|6,600
|₹1.8-75.67%
|4,7004.44%
|1,2000%
|₹4400%
|6,650
|₹280%
|2000%
|3,000-11.76%
|₹6257.94%
|6,700
|₹0.65-71.73%
|1,700-22.72%
|6000%
|₹281.1-3.74%
|6,750
|₹7.650%
|2,8000%
|2,700-22.85%
|₹497.41.51%
|6,800
|₹0.15-95.16%
|4,6000%
|6000%
|₹451.70%
|6,850
|₹0.5-96.55%
|1,9000%
|3,7000%
|₹398.3-0.01%
|6,900
|₹0.2-93.84%
|2,500-45.65%
|2,5000%
|₹3450%
|6,950
|₹18.85-1.3%
|8000%
|4,300-78.06%
|₹286-1.59%
|7,000
|₹517.64%
|9,200-30.30%
|4,0000%
|₹136.5-42.88%
|7,050
|₹5-65.39%
|1,600-11.11%
|4,300-25.86%
|₹2205.13%
|7,100
|₹0.1-98.23%
|4,000-34.42%
|2,8000%
|₹128.150%
|7,150
|-
|-
|4,100-37.87%
|₹109.051.3%
|7,200
|₹0.5-96.5%
|3,600-59.09%
|1,3000%
|₹720%
|7,250
|₹130393.35%
|9000%
|2,100-60.37%
|₹25-52.06%
|7,300
|₹10-79.52%
|1,700-15%
|1,700-59.52%
|₹1-97.4%
|7,350
|-
|-
|4,800-71.25%
|₹2-92.98%
|7,400
|₹110-6.77%
|1,7000%
|500-50%
|₹0.95-95.64%
|7,450
|₹5670%
|1000%
|4,600-65.92%
|₹0.1-99.19%
|7,500
|₹176.45-21.47%
|1,4000%
|4000%
|₹38-4.04%
|7,550
|₹658.50%
|1000%
|2,100-68.18%
|₹0.05-99.11%
|7,600
|-
|-
|4000%
|₹27-3.91%
|7,650
|-
|-
|2,800-22.22%
|₹0.1-97.53%
|7,700
|-
|-
|1,800-5.26%
|₹0.1-94.28%
|7,800
|-
|-
|1,000-37.5%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|7,900
|₹668.75-21.9%
|1000%
|5,600-18.84%
|₹0.1-89.47%
|8,000
|-
|-
Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.Read More
