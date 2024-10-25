iifl-logo-icon 1
Atul Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,900
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,992.75

3,512.35

3,905.66

3,107.49

yoy growth (%)

42.14

-10.07

25.68

15.32

Raw materials

-2,624.47

-1,601.43

-1,880.7

-1,693.18

As % of sales

52.56

45.59

48.15

54.48

Employee costs

-276.39

-249.1

-249.25

-181.34

As % of sales

5.53

7.09

6.38

5.83

Other costs

-1,228.57

-815.58

-931.37

-760.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.6

23.22

23.84

24.47

Operating profit

863.32

846.24

844.34

472.47

OPM

17.29

24.09

21.61

15.2

Depreciation

-146.48

-120.23

-117.06

-104.78

Interest expense

-2.94

-1.97

-2.35

-8.9

Other income

90.07

103.71

77.61

38.46

Profit before tax

803.97

827.75

802.54

397.25

Taxes

-196.44

-196.86

-162.37

-126.84

Tax rate

-24.43

-23.78

-20.23

-31.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

607.53

630.89

640.17

270.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

607.53

630.89

640.17

270.41

yoy growth (%)

-3.7

-1.44

136.74

-5.21

NPM

12.16

17.96

16.39

8.7

Atul : related Articles

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.

Read More

