|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,992.75
3,512.35
3,905.66
3,107.49
yoy growth (%)
42.14
-10.07
25.68
15.32
Raw materials
-2,624.47
-1,601.43
-1,880.7
-1,693.18
As % of sales
52.56
45.59
48.15
54.48
Employee costs
-276.39
-249.1
-249.25
-181.34
As % of sales
5.53
7.09
6.38
5.83
Other costs
-1,228.57
-815.58
-931.37
-760.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.6
23.22
23.84
24.47
Operating profit
863.32
846.24
844.34
472.47
OPM
17.29
24.09
21.61
15.2
Depreciation
-146.48
-120.23
-117.06
-104.78
Interest expense
-2.94
-1.97
-2.35
-8.9
Other income
90.07
103.71
77.61
38.46
Profit before tax
803.97
827.75
802.54
397.25
Taxes
-196.44
-196.86
-162.37
-126.84
Tax rate
-24.43
-23.78
-20.23
-31.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
607.53
630.89
640.17
270.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
607.53
630.89
640.17
270.41
yoy growth (%)
-3.7
-1.44
136.74
-5.21
NPM
12.16
17.96
16.39
8.7
Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.Read More
