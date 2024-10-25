iifl-logo-icon 1
Atul Ltd Key Ratios

6,698.75
(-0.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.16

-8.83

24.19

16.29

Op profit growth

-0.61

1.67

78.54

-0.83

EBIT growth

-8.26

3.99

101.99

-9.82

Net profit growth

-7.85

-1.6

141.05

-14.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.93

24.57

22.03

15.32

EBIT margin

15.95

23.68

20.76

12.76

Net profit margin

11.89

17.57

16.28

8.38

RoCE

18.27

23.47

29.23

18.04

RoNW

3.65

4.69

6.17

3.28

RoA

3.4

4.35

5.73

2.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

204.24

222.9

226.05

94.76

Dividend per share

25

20

27.5

12

Cash EPS

144.36

175.38

180.6

55.88

Book value per share

1,495.4

1,291.99

1,062.55

754.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

50.37

31.74

17.58

27.66

P/CEPS

71.26

40.34

22

46.91

P/B

6.87

5.47

3.74

3.47

EV/EBIDTA

30.9

20.31

12.1

14.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

12.88

Tax payout

-25.57

-25.34

-20.76

-32.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.86

71.06

64.34

68.79

Inventory days

52.37

53.67

40.78

45.99

Creditor days

-57.62

-73.76

-57.97

-54.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-88.41

-94.52

-90.4

-33.02

Net debt / equity

0.01

-0.05

0.02

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.08

-0.23

0.08

-0.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.94

-45.42

-48.13

-54.72

Employee costs

-6.74

-8.31

-7.35

-6.47

Other costs

-24.37

-21.67

-22.48

-23.47

Atul : related Articles

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.

Read More

