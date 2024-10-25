Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.16
-8.83
24.19
16.29
Op profit growth
-0.61
1.67
78.54
-0.83
EBIT growth
-8.26
3.99
101.99
-9.82
Net profit growth
-7.85
-1.6
141.05
-14.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.93
24.57
22.03
15.32
EBIT margin
15.95
23.68
20.76
12.76
Net profit margin
11.89
17.57
16.28
8.38
RoCE
18.27
23.47
29.23
18.04
RoNW
3.65
4.69
6.17
3.28
RoA
3.4
4.35
5.73
2.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
204.24
222.9
226.05
94.76
Dividend per share
25
20
27.5
12
Cash EPS
144.36
175.38
180.6
55.88
Book value per share
1,495.4
1,291.99
1,062.55
754.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
50.37
31.74
17.58
27.66
P/CEPS
71.26
40.34
22
46.91
P/B
6.87
5.47
3.74
3.47
EV/EBIDTA
30.9
20.31
12.1
14.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
12.88
Tax payout
-25.57
-25.34
-20.76
-32.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.86
71.06
64.34
68.79
Inventory days
52.37
53.67
40.78
45.99
Creditor days
-57.62
-73.76
-57.97
-54.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-88.41
-94.52
-90.4
-33.02
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.05
0.02
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.08
-0.23
0.08
-0.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.94
-45.42
-48.13
-54.72
Employee costs
-6.74
-8.31
-7.35
-6.47
Other costs
-24.37
-21.67
-22.48
-23.47
Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.Read More
