Atul Ltd Shareholding Pattern

6,800
(-1.70%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Atul Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

45.17%

45.17%

45.16%

45.06%

45.05%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

34.21%

34.44%

34.14%

34.14%

34.22%

Non-Institutions

20.61%

20.38%

20.68%

20.78%

20.72%

Total Non-Promoter

54.82%

54.82%

54.83%

54.93%

54.94%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.17%

Non-Promoter- 34.21%

Institutions: 34.21%

Non-Institutions: 20.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.

