iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Atul Ltd Q4 Profit Soars 120% YoY, Revenue Jumps 20%

26 Apr 2025 , 11:35 PM

Atul Ltd posted a robust financial performance for Q4 FY2024-25 on April 25, reporting a solid jump in profitability. The net profit of the company doubled, rising 120% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹130 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹59 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. The substantial jump in net profit was fueled by a robust 20% growth in revenue to ₹1,452 crore from ₹1,212 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Atul Ltd too achieved impressive growth in its operating performance, with EBITDA growing 51% YoY to ₹223.4 crore, from ₹148 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin also grew significantly to 15.4% in Q4 FY25 from 12.2% in Q4 FY24, indicating improved cost control and operating efficiency.

In the aftermath of the announcement of the quarterly numbers, Atul Ltd’s shares saw a strong trend, rising to an intraday high of ₹6,566, increasing by more than 5%. In the latest trading session on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares of the company were last seen trading at ₹6,510.95, up 4.46%.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹25 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2025. The proposal for final dividend is open to the shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on July 25, 2025. The record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of dividend has been fixed as July 11, 2025.

Related Tags

  • Atul Ltd
  • Atul Ltd News
  • Atul Ltd Q4 News
  • Q4 News
  • Q4 Profit
  • Q4 profit news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Castrol India Q1 Profit Rises 8% to ₹234 Crore

Castrol India Q1 Profit Rises 8% to ₹234 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|12:56 PM
Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Chandigarh and Patna

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Chandigarh and Patna

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|12:40 PM
AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|11:48 AM
Indices may open flat on April 29, 2025

Indices may open flat on April 29, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|09:10 AM
ED conducts search & seizure at Gensol Engineering offices

ED conducts search & seizure at Gensol Engineering offices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|08:39 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.