Atul Ltd Q4 Profit Soars 120% YoY, Revenue Jumps 20%

Atul Ltd posted a robust financial performance for Q4 FY2024-25 on April 25, reporting a solid jump in profitability. The net profit of the company doubled, rising 120% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹130 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹59 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. The substantial jump in net profit was fueled by a robust 20% growth in revenue to ₹1,452 crore from ₹1,212 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Atul Ltd too achieved impressive growth in its operating performance, with EBITDA growing 51% YoY to ₹223.4 crore, from ₹148 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin also grew significantly to 15.4% in Q4 FY25 from 12.2% in Q4 FY24, indicating improved cost control and operating efficiency.

In the aftermath of the announcement of the quarterly numbers, Atul Ltd’s shares saw a strong trend, rising to an intraday high of ₹6,566, increasing by more than 5%. In the latest trading session on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares of the company were last seen trading at ₹6,510.95, up 4.46%.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹25 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2025. The proposal for final dividend is open to the shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on July 25, 2025. The record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of dividend has been fixed as July 11, 2025.