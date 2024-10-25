Atul Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
803.97
827.75
802.54
397.25
Depreciation
-146.48
-120.23
-117.06
-104.78
Tax paid
-196.44
-196.86
-162.37
-126.84
Working capital
218.67
268.77
-99.57
92.29
Other operating items
Operating
679.72
779.43
423.53
257.92
Capital expenditure
323.84
240.21
186.89
92.74
Free cash flow
1,003.56
1,019.64
610.42
350.66
Equity raised
7,360.99
6,091.48
4,568.39
3,824.22
Investing
-0.12
221.23
734.69
63.23
Financing
72.94
0
0.01
112.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
35.63
Net in cash
8,437.37
7,332.35
5,913.51
4,386.53
Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.Read More
