Atul Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,805.1
(-1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Atul Ltd

Atul FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

803.97

827.75

802.54

397.25

Depreciation

-146.48

-120.23

-117.06

-104.78

Tax paid

-196.44

-196.86

-162.37

-126.84

Working capital

218.67

268.77

-99.57

92.29

Other operating items

Operating

679.72

779.43

423.53

257.92

Capital expenditure

323.84

240.21

186.89

92.74

Free cash flow

1,003.56

1,019.64

610.42

350.66

Equity raised

7,360.99

6,091.48

4,568.39

3,824.22

Investing

-0.12

221.23

734.69

63.23

Financing

72.94

0

0.01

112.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

35.63

Net in cash

8,437.37

7,332.35

5,913.51

4,386.53

Atul : related Articles

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

Atul Limited Q2 net profit up by 51% y-o-y to ₹136 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:37 PM

Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.

Read More

