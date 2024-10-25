|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|26 Apr 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 13, 2024 to July 19, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of ascertaining their eligibility to receive dividend and e-voting
Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.Read More
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
