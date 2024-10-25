|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|20
|200
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company proposed dividend of ? 20/- (Rupees Twenty only) per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2024 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General meeting (AGM) to be held on July 26, 2024.
Atul Ltd.'s EBITDA increased by 56.4% year-on-year to ₹242.7 Crore, surpassing the previous year's ₹155.2 Crore.Read More
