Summary

Timken India Limited (TIL) (previously known as Tata Timken) is primarily into manufacture, distribution and sale of anti-friction bearings primarily tapered roller bearings, other roller bearings, components, accessories, and mechanical power transmission products for diverse customer base. The Company provides maintenance contract and refurbishment services. The Companys manufacturing plants are located at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand & Bharuch in Gujarat and distribution centers are located in various parts of the country.The Companys active operations are in anti-friction bearings, mechanical power transmission products and related services business. The parent organization, The Timken Company is a 120-year-old US-based organization with operations in 41 countries around the world keeping industries in motion. The journey started when Henry Timken, founder of the Timken Company, designed and patented worlds first tapered roller bearing. Today, it is synonymous with innovation, cutting-edge technology, and quality. Presently, the Company caters to an entire gamut of bearings including Tapered Roller Bearings, Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Spherical Roller Bearings and Slewing Bearings with focus on localized manufacturing having facilities in Jamshedpur and Bharuch. Its dedicated focus has been towards providing technical value and customer experience with an unbeatable and unquestioned quality standard. With the strong supplier network and localized manufacturing facilities, it

Read More