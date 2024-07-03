SectorBearings
Open₹3,008.55
Prev. Close₹3,001.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,392.87
Day's High₹3,031.05
Day's Low₹2,910.35
52 Week's High₹4,817.9
52 Week's Low₹2,524.5
Book Value₹346.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,024.05
P/E57.17
EPS52.54
Divi. Yield0.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
75.22
75.22
75.22
75.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,342.05
1,961.95
1,581.72
1,268.29
Net Worth
2,417.27
2,037.17
1,656.94
1,343.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,203.24
1,410.52
1,617.75
1,233.47
yoy growth (%)
56.2
-12.8
31.15
16.85
Raw materials
-1,194.05
-785.81
-859.47
-741.07
As % of sales
54.19
55.71
53.12
60.08
Employee costs
-140.55
-119.33
-123.78
-90.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
438.18
195.06
306.35
139.74
Depreciation
-84.33
-74.87
-76.86
-43.13
Tax paid
-111.07
-51.88
-60.25
-47.75
Working capital
214.66
-222.26
396.16
137.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.2
-12.8
31.15
16.85
Op profit growth
102.82
-30.68
122.49
3.34
EBIT growth
124.23
-36.42
119.28
1.4
Net profit growth
128.45
-41.82
167.52
-5.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,001.05
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,520.55
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
NIBL
25.22
|0
|62.98
|-7.48
|0
|16.36
|-21.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Koul
Whole Time Director & CFO
Avishrant Kehava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mandar Vasmatkar
Non Executive Director
Douglas Smith
Independent Director
George J Ollapally
Non Executive Director
Hansal Patel
Independent Director
Ajay Sood
Independent Director
Dr. Lakshmi Lingam
Independent Director
Soumitra Hazra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Timken India Ltd
Summary
Timken India Limited (TIL) (previously known as Tata Timken) is primarily into manufacture, distribution and sale of anti-friction bearings primarily tapered roller bearings, other roller bearings, components, accessories, and mechanical power transmission products for diverse customer base. The Company provides maintenance contract and refurbishment services. The Companys manufacturing plants are located at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand & Bharuch in Gujarat and distribution centers are located in various parts of the country.The Companys active operations are in anti-friction bearings, mechanical power transmission products and related services business. The parent organization, The Timken Company is a 120-year-old US-based organization with operations in 41 countries around the world keeping industries in motion. The journey started when Henry Timken, founder of the Timken Company, designed and patented worlds first tapered roller bearing. Today, it is synonymous with innovation, cutting-edge technology, and quality. Presently, the Company caters to an entire gamut of bearings including Tapered Roller Bearings, Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Spherical Roller Bearings and Slewing Bearings with focus on localized manufacturing having facilities in Jamshedpur and Bharuch. Its dedicated focus has been towards providing technical value and customer experience with an unbeatable and unquestioned quality standard. With the strong supplier network and localized manufacturing facilities, it
Read More
The Timken India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2928 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Timken India Ltd is ₹22024.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Timken India Ltd is 57.17 and 8.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Timken India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Timken India Ltd is ₹2524.5 and ₹4817.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Timken India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.01%, 3 Years at 14.16%, 1 Year at -4.78%, 6 Month at -32.05%, 3 Month at -18.97% and 1 Month at -13.42%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.