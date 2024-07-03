iifl-logo-icon 1
Timken India Ltd Share Price

2,928
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,008.55
  • Day's High3,031.05
  • 52 Wk High4,817.9
  • Prev. Close3,001.05
  • Day's Low2,910.35
  • 52 Wk Low 2,524.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,392.87
  • P/E57.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value346.13
  • EPS52.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,024.05
  • Div. Yield0.08
No Records Found

Timken India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

3,008.55

Prev. Close

3,001.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1,392.87

Day's High

3,031.05

Day's Low

2,910.35

52 Week's High

4,817.9

52 Week's Low

2,524.5

Book Value

346.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,024.05

P/E

57.17

EPS

52.54

Divi. Yield

0.08

Timken India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Timken India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Timken India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.05%

Foreign: 51.05%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 38.08%

Institutions: 38.08%

Non-Institutions: 10.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Timken India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

75.22

75.22

75.22

75.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,342.05

1,961.95

1,581.72

1,268.29

Net Worth

2,417.27

2,037.17

1,656.94

1,343.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,203.24

1,410.52

1,617.75

1,233.47

yoy growth (%)

56.2

-12.8

31.15

16.85

Raw materials

-1,194.05

-785.81

-859.47

-741.07

As % of sales

54.19

55.71

53.12

60.08

Employee costs

-140.55

-119.33

-123.78

-90.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

438.18

195.06

306.35

139.74

Depreciation

-84.33

-74.87

-76.86

-43.13

Tax paid

-111.07

-51.88

-60.25

-47.75

Working capital

214.66

-222.26

396.16

137.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.2

-12.8

31.15

16.85

Op profit growth

102.82

-30.68

122.49

3.34

EBIT growth

124.23

-36.42

119.28

1.4

Net profit growth

128.45

-41.82

167.52

-5.35

No Record Found

Timken India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,001.05

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,520.55

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

NIBL

25.22

062.98-7.48016.36-21.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Timken India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Koul

Whole Time Director & CFO

Avishrant Kehava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mandar Vasmatkar

Non Executive Director

Douglas Smith

Independent Director

George J Ollapally

Non Executive Director

Hansal Patel

Independent Director

Ajay Sood

Independent Director

Dr. Lakshmi Lingam

Independent Director

Soumitra Hazra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Timken India Ltd

Summary

Timken India Limited (TIL) (previously known as Tata Timken) is primarily into manufacture, distribution and sale of anti-friction bearings primarily tapered roller bearings, other roller bearings, components, accessories, and mechanical power transmission products for diverse customer base. The Company provides maintenance contract and refurbishment services. The Companys manufacturing plants are located at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand & Bharuch in Gujarat and distribution centers are located in various parts of the country.The Companys active operations are in anti-friction bearings, mechanical power transmission products and related services business. The parent organization, The Timken Company is a 120-year-old US-based organization with operations in 41 countries around the world keeping industries in motion. The journey started when Henry Timken, founder of the Timken Company, designed and patented worlds first tapered roller bearing. Today, it is synonymous with innovation, cutting-edge technology, and quality. Presently, the Company caters to an entire gamut of bearings including Tapered Roller Bearings, Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Spherical Roller Bearings and Slewing Bearings with focus on localized manufacturing having facilities in Jamshedpur and Bharuch. Its dedicated focus has been towards providing technical value and customer experience with an unbeatable and unquestioned quality standard. With the strong supplier network and localized manufacturing facilities, it
Company FAQs

What is the Timken India Ltd share price today?

The Timken India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2928 today.

What is the Market Cap of Timken India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Timken India Ltd is ₹22024.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Timken India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Timken India Ltd is 57.17 and 8.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Timken India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Timken India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Timken India Ltd is ₹2524.5 and ₹4817.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Timken India Ltd?

Timken India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.01%, 3 Years at 14.16%, 1 Year at -4.78%, 6 Month at -32.05%, 3 Month at -18.97% and 1 Month at -13.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Timken India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Timken India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.05 %
Institutions - 38.08 %
Public - 10.87 %

