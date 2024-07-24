Please note that 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 19 August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 26 July, 2024 as record date for the purpose of payment of dividend, if declared at 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. In compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith Annual Report for FY 2023-24. Annual Report for FY 2023-24 is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.timken.com/en-in/investors/financial-report/. 37th AGM Notice forms a part of Annual Report for FY 2023-24 (Refer Page nos. 105-120). AGM Notice is available on the website of the Company at https://www.timken.com/en-in/investors/statutory-compliances/#general. We request you to kindly take this on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 3.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions of law, we attach herewith consolidated Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on voting in connection with 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 19 August, 2024 at 3.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Kindly request you to take this on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)