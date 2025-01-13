Timken India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
75.22
75.22
75.22
75.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,342.05
1,961.95
1,581.72
1,268.29
Net Worth
2,417.27
2,037.17
1,656.94
1,343.51
Minority Interest
Debt
25.36
30.55
31.73
35.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.91
33.18
36.24
41.06
Total Liabilities
2,472.54
2,100.9
1,724.91
1,419.92
Fixed Assets
957.03
896.76
909.7
915.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
160.52
235.92
98.99
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.31
6.79
8.23
8.76
Networking Capital
1,016.31
799.72
689.8
321.13
Inventories
666.69
569.49
558.49
368.71
Inventory Days
92.52
95.41
Sundry Debtors
651.95
575.74
538.76
371.33
Debtor Days
89.25
96.08
Other Current Assets
220.03
116.92
69.67
58.41
Sundry Creditors
-399.38
-351.42
-334.7
-344.5
Creditor Days
55.44
89.14
Other Current Liabilities
-122.98
-111.01
-142.42
-132.82
Cash
331.36
161.71
18.19
174.21
Total Assets
2,472.53
2,100.9
1,724.91
1,419.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.