|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,203.24
1,410.52
1,617.75
1,233.47
yoy growth (%)
56.2
-12.8
31.15
16.85
Raw materials
-1,194.05
-785.81
-859.47
-741.07
As % of sales
54.19
55.71
53.12
60.08
Employee costs
-140.55
-119.33
-123.78
-90.5
As % of sales
6.37
8.46
7.65
7.33
Other costs
-357.95
-253.59
-271.23
-238.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.24
17.97
16.76
19.34
Operating profit
510.67
251.77
363.25
163.26
OPM
23.17
17.85
22.45
13.23
Depreciation
-84.33
-74.87
-76.86
-43.13
Interest expense
-2.44
-1.44
-2.75
-1.21
Other income
14.28
19.6
22.72
20.83
Profit before tax
438.18
195.06
306.35
139.74
Taxes
-111.07
-51.88
-60.25
-47.75
Tax rate
-25.34
-26.59
-19.66
-34.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
327.1
143.17
246.09
91.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
327.1
143.17
246.09
91.99
yoy growth (%)
128.45
-41.82
167.52
-5.35
NPM
14.84
10.15
15.21
7.45
