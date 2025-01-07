iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Timken India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,924.4
(-0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Timken India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,203.24

1,410.52

1,617.75

1,233.47

yoy growth (%)

56.2

-12.8

31.15

16.85

Raw materials

-1,194.05

-785.81

-859.47

-741.07

As % of sales

54.19

55.71

53.12

60.08

Employee costs

-140.55

-119.33

-123.78

-90.5

As % of sales

6.37

8.46

7.65

7.33

Other costs

-357.95

-253.59

-271.23

-238.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.24

17.97

16.76

19.34

Operating profit

510.67

251.77

363.25

163.26

OPM

23.17

17.85

22.45

13.23

Depreciation

-84.33

-74.87

-76.86

-43.13

Interest expense

-2.44

-1.44

-2.75

-1.21

Other income

14.28

19.6

22.72

20.83

Profit before tax

438.18

195.06

306.35

139.74

Taxes

-111.07

-51.88

-60.25

-47.75

Tax rate

-25.34

-26.59

-19.66

-34.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

327.1

143.17

246.09

91.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

327.1

143.17

246.09

91.99

yoy growth (%)

128.45

-41.82

167.52

-5.35

NPM

14.84

10.15

15.21

7.45

Timken India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Timken India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.