Timken India Q1 Profit Rises 8% to ₹104 Crore

1 Aug 2025 , 10:17 AM

Timken India reported a modest rise in its June quarter earnings. The company’s net profit increases 8% year-on-year to ₹104 crore. This is compared to ₹96.3 crore in the same period last year. The uptick in profit was supported by relatively stable demand and a disciplined operational approach. This is achieved even though topline growth remained muted.

Revenue for the quarter inched up 3.2% to ₹809 crore. This is reflecting a steady performance in the Timken India’s bearings and mechanical power transmission businesses. In the year-ago quarter, revenue stood at ₹784 crore.

Operating profit came in largely unchanged. EBITDA was at ₹142 crore. This is just a notch above ₹141 crore last year. And it is suggesting input costs and margins remained mostly stable. The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 17.6%. The numbers are slightly lower than 18% recorded in Q1FY25. While not a standout quarter in terms of growth, the results reflect the company Timken India’s ability to maintain profitability in a relatively flat demand environment.

Timken India began its local manufacturing nearly three decades ago. Now the company Timken India operates plants in Jamshedpur and Bharuch. The company continues to supply precision bearings and related solutions across industrial segments.

