Timken India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,939.35
(-2.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Timken India Ltd

Timken India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

438.18

195.06

306.35

139.74

Depreciation

-84.33

-74.87

-76.86

-43.13

Tax paid

-111.07

-51.88

-60.25

-47.75

Working capital

214.66

-222.26

396.16

137.85

Other operating items

Operating

457.42

-153.96

565.39

186.7

Capital expenditure

124.26

142.56

643.64

60.01

Free cash flow

581.68

-11.4

1,209.03

246.71

Equity raised

2,522.9

2,626.59

1,896.93

1,099.02

Investing

98.96

-13.17

-42

-35.38

Financing

67.08

59

39.59

24.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.8

Net in cash

3,270.63

2,661.02

3,103.55

1,341.5

QUICKLINKS FOR Timken India Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

