Timken India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
438.18
195.06
306.35
139.74
Depreciation
-84.33
-74.87
-76.86
-43.13
Tax paid
-111.07
-51.88
-60.25
-47.75
Working capital
214.66
-222.26
396.16
137.85
Other operating items
Operating
457.42
-153.96
565.39
186.7
Capital expenditure
124.26
142.56
643.64
60.01
Free cash flow
581.68
-11.4
1,209.03
246.71
Equity raised
2,522.9
2,626.59
1,896.93
1,099.02
Investing
98.96
-13.17
-42
-35.38
Financing
67.08
59
39.59
24.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.8
Net in cash
3,270.63
2,661.02
3,103.55
1,341.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.