|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|TIMKEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 5 November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (without UDIN) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for your record. Please see attachment for more details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|TIMKEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8 August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Thanking You. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (without UDIN) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for your record. The Unaudited Financial Results have been reviewed by Audit Committee of the Board at its meeting held on 8 August, 2024.The said Unaudited Financial Results have also been taken on record and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 8 August, 2024.Please note that Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors with UDIN is being filed separately. Time of commencement of the Board Meeting: 6.30 PM. Time of conclusion of the Board Meeting: 7.35 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|This is to inform in term of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today 29.05.2024 at registered office of the Company at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.40 p.m. the Board of Directors at its meeting approved the appointment of M/s. Manisha Chandak & Associates, Chartered Accountant, as an Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25 in terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. Please find enclosed brief profile of the Internal Auditors of the Company pursuant to SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09.09.2015. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|TIMKEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 9 May 2024 inter-alia to: 1)consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and 2)consider recommendation of dividend on equity shares of the Company if any. Kindly request you to take this on record. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that: Please see attachment for more details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|TIMKEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 6 February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report (without UDIN) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for your record. The Unaudited Financial Results have been reviewed by Audit Committee of the Board at its meeting held on 6 February, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results have also been taken on record and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 6 February, 2024. Please note that Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors with UDIN is being filed separately. The Board Meeting commenced at 6.00 PM (IST) and concluded at 7.05 PM (IST). The said results are also being made available on the website of the company at www.timken.com/en-in. Kindly request you to take this on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.