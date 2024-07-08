Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that: Please see attachment for more details. Please note that 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 19 August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 26 July, 2024 as record date for the purpose of payment of dividend, if declared at 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024)