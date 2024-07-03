Summary

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, formerly known as Himadri Chemicals & Industries Limited, is the flagship of Himadri Group. The Company was incorporated on July 28th, 1987, which changed to Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited in June, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of carbon materials and chemicals. It has operations in India and caters to domestic and international markets. It has a wholly-owned subsidiary in India in the name of AAT Global Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong and a step down subsidiary with 94% shareholding in the name of Shandong Dawn Himadri Chemical Industry Ltd, incorporated in China. The Company was founded to develop, manufacture and market chemical products with a special emphasis on coal tar and its derivatives. They supply coal tar pitch to well-known domestic aluminium and graphite industry players like Nalco, Balco, Hindalco, HEG, Graphite India and international players like Dubal, AOG, Graftech and SGL. The company has five state-of-the-art coal tar distillation plants in India. The company has two plants in Howrah, West Bengal, one in Hooghly, West Bengal, one in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and one in Korba, Chhattisgarh.In 1996, the company developed a technology for producing impregnating pitch and in the year 1997, they completed the expansion and modernization of their Howrah and Visakhapatnam plant. In the year 1999, the company set up third state of art coal tar distillation plant at Howrah. In the year 2001

