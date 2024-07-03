Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹591.6
Prev. Close₹591.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,327.27
Day's High₹593.9
Day's Low₹563.45
52 Week's High₹688.7
52 Week's Low₹272
Book Value₹66.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,122.55
P/E60.76
EPS9.73
Divi. Yield0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.26
146.96
41.9
41.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,931.95
2,068.64
1,761.88
1,666.38
Net Worth
2,981.21
2,215.6
1,803.78
1,708.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,679.45
1,803.49
1,971.17
1,324.17
yoy growth (%)
-6.87
-8.5
48.86
14.96
Raw materials
-1,240.08
-1,222.4
-1,324.77
-886.98
As % of sales
73.83
67.77
67.2
66.98
Employee costs
-75.51
-73.25
-46.63
-35.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
63.96
197.74
355.92
123.4
Depreciation
-44.21
-36.68
-31.41
-30.97
Tax paid
-17.29
11.21
-113.35
-42.22
Working capital
266.85
-63.63
128.09
2.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.87
-8.5
48.86
14.96
Op profit growth
-55.07
-36.89
98.28
59.96
EBIT growth
-61.47
-40.83
109.12
128.8
Net profit growth
-42.36
-66.61
198.83
-596.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,184.89
4,171.84
2,791.32
1,679.46
1,805.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,184.89
4,171.84
2,791.32
1,679.46
1,805.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.52
27.97
7.22
14.05
7.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shyam Sundar Choudhary
CMD & CEO
Anurag Choudhary
Executive Director
Amit Choudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Saraswat
Independent Director
Girish Paman Vanvari
Independent Director
Gopal Ajay Malpani
Independent Director
Rita Bhattacharya
Reports by Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
Summary
Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, formerly known as Himadri Chemicals & Industries Limited, is the flagship of Himadri Group. The Company was incorporated on July 28th, 1987, which changed to Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited in June, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of carbon materials and chemicals. It has operations in India and caters to domestic and international markets. It has a wholly-owned subsidiary in India in the name of AAT Global Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong and a step down subsidiary with 94% shareholding in the name of Shandong Dawn Himadri Chemical Industry Ltd, incorporated in China. The Company was founded to develop, manufacture and market chemical products with a special emphasis on coal tar and its derivatives. They supply coal tar pitch to well-known domestic aluminium and graphite industry players like Nalco, Balco, Hindalco, HEG, Graphite India and international players like Dubal, AOG, Graftech and SGL. The company has five state-of-the-art coal tar distillation plants in India. The company has two plants in Howrah, West Bengal, one in Hooghly, West Bengal, one in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and one in Korba, Chhattisgarh.In 1996, the company developed a technology for producing impregnating pitch and in the year 1997, they completed the expansion and modernization of their Howrah and Visakhapatnam plant. In the year 1999, the company set up third state of art coal tar distillation plant at Howrah. In the year 2001
Read More
The Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹569.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is ₹28122.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is 60.76 and 8.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is ₹272 and ₹688.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.01%, 3 Years at 135.15%, 1 Year at 78.01%, 6 Month at 45.95%, 3 Month at -8.19% and 1 Month at 9.54%.
