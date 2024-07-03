iifl-logo-icon 1
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Share Price

569.65
(-3.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:56 PM

  • Open591.6
  • Day's High593.9
  • 52 Wk High688.7
  • Prev. Close591.6
  • Day's Low563.45
  • 52 Wk Low 272
  • Turnover (lac)5,327.27
  • P/E60.76
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value66.16
  • EPS9.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,122.55
  • Div. Yield0.08
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

591.6

Prev. Close

591.6

Turnover(Lac.)

5,327.27

Day's High

593.9

Day's Low

563.45

52 Week's High

688.7

52 Week's Low

272

Book Value

66.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28,122.55

P/E

60.76

EPS

9.73

Divi. Yield

0.08

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.77%

Non-Promoter- 8.83%

Institutions: 8.83%

Non-Institutions: 40.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.26

146.96

41.9

41.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,931.95

2,068.64

1,761.88

1,666.38

Net Worth

2,981.21

2,215.6

1,803.78

1,708.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,679.45

1,803.49

1,971.17

1,324.17

yoy growth (%)

-6.87

-8.5

48.86

14.96

Raw materials

-1,240.08

-1,222.4

-1,324.77

-886.98

As % of sales

73.83

67.77

67.2

66.98

Employee costs

-75.51

-73.25

-46.63

-35.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

63.96

197.74

355.92

123.4

Depreciation

-44.21

-36.68

-31.41

-30.97

Tax paid

-17.29

11.21

-113.35

-42.22

Working capital

266.85

-63.63

128.09

2.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.87

-8.5

48.86

14.96

Op profit growth

-55.07

-36.89

98.28

59.96

EBIT growth

-61.47

-40.83

109.12

128.8

Net profit growth

-42.36

-66.61

198.83

-596.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,184.89

4,171.84

2,791.32

1,679.46

1,805.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,184.89

4,171.84

2,791.32

1,679.46

1,805.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.52

27.97

7.22

14.05

7.99

View Annually Results

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shyam Sundar Choudhary

CMD & CEO

Anurag Choudhary

Executive Director

Amit Choudhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Saraswat

Independent Director

Girish Paman Vanvari

Independent Director

Gopal Ajay Malpani

Independent Director

Rita Bhattacharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Summary

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, formerly known as Himadri Chemicals & Industries Limited, is the flagship of Himadri Group. The Company was incorporated on July 28th, 1987, which changed to Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited in June, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of carbon materials and chemicals. It has operations in India and caters to domestic and international markets. It has a wholly-owned subsidiary in India in the name of AAT Global Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong and a step down subsidiary with 94% shareholding in the name of Shandong Dawn Himadri Chemical Industry Ltd, incorporated in China. The Company was founded to develop, manufacture and market chemical products with a special emphasis on coal tar and its derivatives. They supply coal tar pitch to well-known domestic aluminium and graphite industry players like Nalco, Balco, Hindalco, HEG, Graphite India and international players like Dubal, AOG, Graftech and SGL. The company has five state-of-the-art coal tar distillation plants in India. The company has two plants in Howrah, West Bengal, one in Hooghly, West Bengal, one in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and one in Korba, Chhattisgarh.In 1996, the company developed a technology for producing impregnating pitch and in the year 1997, they completed the expansion and modernization of their Howrah and Visakhapatnam plant. In the year 1999, the company set up third state of art coal tar distillation plant at Howrah. In the year 2001
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd share price today?

The Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹569.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is ₹28122.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is 60.76 and 8.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is ₹272 and ₹688.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd?

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.01%, 3 Years at 135.15%, 1 Year at 78.01%, 6 Month at 45.95%, 3 Month at -8.19% and 1 Month at 9.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.78 %
Institutions - 8.84 %
Public - 40.39 %

