Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
63.96
197.74
355.92
123.4
Depreciation
-44.21
-36.68
-31.41
-30.97
Tax paid
-17.29
11.21
-113.35
-42.22
Working capital
266.85
-63.63
128.09
2.9
Other operating items
Operating
269.3
108.64
339.25
53.11
Capital expenditure
35.48
358.58
27.6
33.07
Free cash flow
304.78
467.22
366.86
86.18
Equity raised
3,229.35
2,943.17
2,212.34
1,838.37
Investing
19.39
-306.58
186.41
34.15
Financing
-16.87
84.06
-7.27
20.48
Dividends paid
0
0
4.18
4.18
Net in cash
3,536.65
3,187.87
2,762.53
1,983.36
