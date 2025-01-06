iifl-logo-icon 1
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

567.65
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Special FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

63.96

197.74

355.92

123.4

Depreciation

-44.21

-36.68

-31.41

-30.97

Tax paid

-17.29

11.21

-113.35

-42.22

Working capital

266.85

-63.63

128.09

2.9

Other operating items

Operating

269.3

108.64

339.25

53.11

Capital expenditure

35.48

358.58

27.6

33.07

Free cash flow

304.78

467.22

366.86

86.18

Equity raised

3,229.35

2,943.17

2,212.34

1,838.37

Investing

19.39

-306.58

186.41

34.15

Financing

-16.87

84.06

-7.27

20.48

Dividends paid

0

0

4.18

4.18

Net in cash

3,536.65

3,187.87

2,762.53

1,983.36

