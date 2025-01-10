Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.26
146.96
41.9
41.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,931.95
2,068.64
1,761.88
1,666.38
Net Worth
2,981.21
2,215.6
1,803.78
1,708.28
Minority Interest
Debt
601.77
837.99
581.87
723.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
169.13
93.96
73.16
61.79
Total Liabilities
3,752.11
3,147.55
2,458.81
2,493.97
Fixed Assets
1,541.99
1,545.61
1,556.88
1,539.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
476.75
131.91
113.32
66.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,007.44
846.98
525.69
752.75
Inventories
706.09
545.24
772.4
334.82
Inventory Days
72.76
Sundry Debtors
655.65
504.89
505.03
461.45
Debtor Days
100.28
Other Current Assets
251.6
256.22
172.83
160.49
Sundry Creditors
-545.31
-343.14
-385.17
-150.65
Creditor Days
32.74
Other Current Liabilities
-60.59
-116.23
-539.4
-53.36
Cash
725.93
623.04
262.92
135.27
Total Assets
3,752.11
3,147.54
2,458.81
2,493.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.