|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,679.45
1,803.49
1,971.17
1,324.17
yoy growth (%)
-6.87
-8.5
48.86
14.96
Raw materials
-1,240.08
-1,222.4
-1,324.77
-886.98
As % of sales
73.83
67.77
67.2
66.98
Employee costs
-75.51
-73.25
-46.63
-35.85
As % of sales
4.49
4.06
2.36
2.7
Other costs
-236.28
-223.86
-149.76
-174.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.06
12.41
7.59
13.16
Operating profit
127.57
283.98
450
226.95
OPM
7.59
15.74
22.82
17.13
Depreciation
-44.21
-36.68
-31.41
-30.97
Interest expense
-33.21
-54.52
-70.42
-80.47
Other income
13.82
4.96
7.76
7.89
Profit before tax
63.96
197.74
355.92
123.4
Taxes
-17.29
11.21
-113.35
-42.22
Tax rate
-27.03
5.67
-31.84
-34.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
46.67
208.96
242.57
81.17
Exceptional items
0
-127.98
0
0
Net profit
46.67
80.97
242.57
81.17
yoy growth (%)
-42.36
-66.61
198.83
-596.05
NPM
2.77
4.48
12.3
6.13
