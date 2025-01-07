iifl-logo-icon 1
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,679.45

1,803.49

1,971.17

1,324.17

yoy growth (%)

-6.87

-8.5

48.86

14.96

Raw materials

-1,240.08

-1,222.4

-1,324.77

-886.98

As % of sales

73.83

67.77

67.2

66.98

Employee costs

-75.51

-73.25

-46.63

-35.85

As % of sales

4.49

4.06

2.36

2.7

Other costs

-236.28

-223.86

-149.76

-174.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.06

12.41

7.59

13.16

Operating profit

127.57

283.98

450

226.95

OPM

7.59

15.74

22.82

17.13

Depreciation

-44.21

-36.68

-31.41

-30.97

Interest expense

-33.21

-54.52

-70.42

-80.47

Other income

13.82

4.96

7.76

7.89

Profit before tax

63.96

197.74

355.92

123.4

Taxes

-17.29

11.21

-113.35

-42.22

Tax rate

-27.03

5.67

-31.84

-34.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

46.67

208.96

242.57

81.17

Exceptional items

0

-127.98

0

0

Net profit

46.67

80.97

242.57

81.17

yoy growth (%)

-42.36

-66.61

198.83

-596.05

NPM

2.77

4.48

12.3

6.13

