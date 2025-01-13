Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (Company) will be held on Monday 13 January 2025 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (Company) will be held on Wednesday 16 October 2024 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and six months ended 30 September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and six- months ended 30 September 2024 We would like to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, i.e., on 16 October 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and six-months ended 30 September 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (Company) will be held on Tuesday the 16 July 2024 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on 16.07.2024 inter-alia has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors (Board) of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (Company) will be held on Thursday 25 April 2024 inter-alia to consider the following: 1. To approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024; 2. To recommend payment of Dividend if any Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1 April 2024 will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 25 April 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 25 April 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024 Audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 25.04.2024 inter-alia has re-appointed: 1. Mr. Anurag Choudhary as Chairman cum Managing Director & CEO for a further term of five years w.e.f 14.08.2024 2. Mr. Amit Choudhary as a Whole-time Director for a further term of five years w.e.f 14.08.2024 Read less.. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 25.04.2024 inter-alia has approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditor and re-appointment of Internal Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024