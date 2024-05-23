AGM 20/06/2024 This is to inform you that the 36th AGM of Members of the Company will be held on 20 June 2024 through OAVM. The 36th AGM of Members of the Company will be held on 20 June 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book will remain close from 08 June 2024 to 20 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 47 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith copies of the Newspaper publications of public notice for convening the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 20 June 2024 at 11 a.m. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) This is to inform you that the 36th AGM was held on 20 June 2024 through VC/OAVM. We are enclosing herewith. 1. Summary Proceedings 2. E-voting Result 3. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. This is to inform you that the 36th AGM of the Company was held on 20.06.2024. We are enclosing herewith consolidated Scrutinizer Report on e-voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)