iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd AGM

549.8
(0.59%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Himadri Special CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Jun 202424 May 2024
AGM 20/06/2024 This is to inform you that the 36th AGM of Members of the Company will be held on 20 June 2024 through OAVM. The 36th AGM of Members of the Company will be held on 20 June 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book will remain close from 08 June 2024 to 20 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 47 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith copies of the Newspaper publications of public notice for convening the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 20 June 2024 at 11 a.m. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) This is to inform you that the 36th AGM was held on 20 June 2024 through VC/OAVM. We are enclosing herewith. 1. Summary Proceedings 2. E-voting Result 3. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. This is to inform you that the 36th AGM of the Company was held on 20.06.2024. We are enclosing herewith consolidated Scrutinizer Report on e-voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

Himadri Special: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.